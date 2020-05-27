Graveside services for Merlin Williams of Belzoni will be at 12 noon Saturday at Swiftown United Baptist Cemetery, Swiftown.

Mr. Williams, 65, died Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni, which is in charge of arrangements.

Pastor Elaine Gray-Lawrence will officiate at the services.

Mr. Williams is survived by: two brothers, Percy Brown Sr. of Chicago and Roosevelt Brown of Belzoni; three sisters, Jancy (Dwayne) Berry, Linda Brown and Doris McCallum, all of Belzoni; and a host of other relatives and friends.