Graveside services for Mozell McDuffy of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with Bro. Melvin Baker officiating.

Mr. McDuffy, 71, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. McDuffy is survived by: his wife, Velmateen B. McDuffy of Indianola; six sons, Terry Jones, Carl McDuffy and Darrell McDuffy, all of Southaven, Kendrick McDuffy of Memphis, Terry Baker of Indianola and Shontories Henley of Milwaukee; one daughter, Ishaneek Davis of Houston, Texas; six sisters, Roxie McCurry, Gloria Jimison, Lillie Williams, Velma Earvin and Willie B. Washington, all of Indianola and Clovice Green of San Jose, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.