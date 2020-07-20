Nell Pennebaker Stevens
Graveside services for Nell Pennebaker Stevens, 87, of Indianola will be
held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21at Southside Cemetery in Inverness. She
passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at Indywood Personal Care Home in
Indianola. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home,
Indianola.
Nell was born September 27, 1932 in Inverness to Douglas Hamilton
Pennebaker and Ethel Bradley Pennebaker. She graduated from Inverness
High School and from Delta State Teachers College (DSU) with a Bachelor
of Science in Home Economics.
She was a long-time educator, having taught Home Economics at Indianola
High School and Indianola Academy. She was also co-owner of Dixie
Fabrics in downtown Indianola. Nell was an active member of Indianola
First United Methodist Church until her health declined. She enjoyed
teaching the Lillian Hefner Sunday School Class and was an active member
of the United Methodist Women. The SOS committee was fortunate to have
her guiding hand as its chair as well as serving as chairman of the #6
Rotary group that helped serve Indianola Rotarians on Tuesdays.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry.
Survivors include: two daughters, Charlotte (Doug) Russell of Moorhead
and Stephanie (Wayne) Britt of Cleveland; one son, Jamie Stevens of
Indianola; five grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Julie) Russell of Tupelo, Todd
(Kappy) Russell of Indianola, Beth (Lee) Hutchinson of Madison, and
Taylor and Katelyn Britt of Cleveland; and five great-grandchildren,
Walker, Lewis, Mary Margaret, Katie Lynn and Caroline.
Memorials may be made to the UMW of First United Methodist Church of
Indianola, P.O. Box 86, Indianola, MS 38751 or the donor’s choice.
A special thank you goes to the staff at Indywood Personal Care Home and
to the ladies who lovingly cared for her in her final years – Gloria
Carter, Mary Ann Greene and Nancy Cadena