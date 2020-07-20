Graveside services for Nell Pennebaker Stevens, 87, of Indianola will be

held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21at Southside Cemetery in Inverness. She

passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at Indywood Personal Care Home in

Indianola. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home,

Indianola.

Nell was born September 27, 1932 in Inverness to Douglas Hamilton

Pennebaker and Ethel Bradley Pennebaker. She graduated from Inverness

High School and from Delta State Teachers College (DSU) with a Bachelor

of Science in Home Economics.

She was a long-time educator, having taught Home Economics at Indianola

High School and Indianola Academy. She was also co-owner of Dixie

Fabrics in downtown Indianola. Nell was an active member of Indianola

First United Methodist Church until her health declined. She enjoyed

teaching the Lillian Hefner Sunday School Class and was an active member

of the United Methodist Women. The SOS committee was fortunate to have

her guiding hand as its chair as well as serving as chairman of the #6

Rotary group that helped serve Indianola Rotarians on Tuesdays.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry.

Survivors include: two daughters, Charlotte (Doug) Russell of Moorhead

and Stephanie (Wayne) Britt of Cleveland; one son, Jamie Stevens of

Indianola; five grandchildren, Dr. Ryan (Julie) Russell of Tupelo, Todd

(Kappy) Russell of Indianola, Beth (Lee) Hutchinson of Madison, and

Taylor and Katelyn Britt of Cleveland; and five great-grandchildren,

Walker, Lewis, Mary Margaret, Katie Lynn and Caroline.

Memorials may be made to the UMW of First United Methodist Church of

Indianola, P.O. Box 86, Indianola, MS 38751 or the donor’s choice.

A special thank you goes to the staff at Indywood Personal Care Home and

to the ladies who lovingly cared for her in her final years – Gloria

Carter, Mary Ann Greene and Nancy Cadena