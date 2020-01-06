Patricia Lynn McNutt Trice, 46, of Shaw, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

Patricia, affectionately known as Tricia Lynn, was born Jan. 6, 1973 and was the daughter of James and Patricia Baggett. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family with all her heart. Her favorite thing to do was to order things online, especially Amazon Prime. Tricia Lynn will be remembered for her funny, crazy and wacky personality.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Patricia Baggett; and one sister, Carolyn McNutt.

Tricia Lynn is survived by: her husband of 8 years, Jeremy Trice of Shaw; her father, James Baggett, and step-mother, Debbie; three sons, Casey Tripplett of Belzoni, Corey Tripplett of Moorhead and Guy Tripplett of Little Rock, Ark.; one brother, Michael McNutt of Greenville; one sister, Tina Baggett of Belzoni; three grandchildren, Aubree Tripplett, Caden Tripplett and Corey Lee Tripplett; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2 at Indianola City Cemetery with Bro. Pete Roncali officiating.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net