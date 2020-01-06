Patricia Lynn McNutt Trice

  • 159 reads
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 8:38am

Patricia Lynn McNutt Trice, 46, of Shaw, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

Patricia, affectionately known as Tricia Lynn, was born Jan. 6, 1973 and was the daughter of James and Patricia Baggett. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family with all her heart. Her favorite thing to do was to order things online, especially Amazon Prime.  Tricia Lynn will be remembered for her funny, crazy and wacky personality.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Patricia Baggett; and one sister, Carolyn McNutt.

Tricia Lynn is survived by: her husband of 8 years, Jeremy Trice of Shaw; her father, James Baggett, and step-mother, Debbie; three sons, Casey Tripplett of Belzoni, Corey Tripplett of Moorhead and Guy Tripplett of Little Rock, Ark.; one brother, Michael McNutt of Greenville; one sister, Tina Baggett of Belzoni; three grandchildren, Aubree Tripplett, Caden Tripplett and Corey Lee Tripplett; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, June 2 at Indianola City Cemetery with Bro. Pete Roncali officiating.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net

Sports

Basketball practice starts at NSA
Basketball practice has already started for some at North Sunflower Academy.

Most Read - Headline

Obituaries

Patricia Lynn McNutt Trice
Patricia Lynn McNutt Trice, 46, of Shaw, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home.

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.