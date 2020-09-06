Ralph Lane

Tue, 06/09/2020

Graveside services for Ralph Lane of Indianola will be at 12 noon Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. C.W. Ray officiating.

Mr. Lane, 60, died Monday, June 8, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Lane is survived by: his wife, Barbara Lane of Indianola; one daughter, Lakenya Lane of Starkville; one son, Jaun (Shenita) Lane of Inverness; one sister, Jewel Chantay (Carl) Garrison of Collierville, Tenn.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

