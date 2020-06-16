Richardson Gram Pantin, 17, passed away Sunday morning, June 14, 2020 in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Greenwood, with interment at 2:30 pm in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Father José Sanchez will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing is encouraged, and masks will be required and provided.

Born in Cleveland, Gram was raised in Greenwood. After years at Pillow Academy, he had just completed his junior year at North New Summit School. He also enjoyed working with the Grossman family at the Quito Gin for the last three years. Always smiling and laughing, Gram loved being barefoot and lived life to its absolute fullest.

Gram is survived by: his parents, Hank and Ginny Pantin; sisters, Lucy (14) and Elliott (11); brother, Doss (6); his maternal grandparents, C.W. and Brenda Doss; his paternal grandparents, Ken and Bobbie Pantin; three aunts, LeAnne Gault, Vaughan Hill (Josh) and Cynthia Cooper (Scott); and cousins, Christopher Collins, Noah Gault, Mary Bowman Cooper, Dorothy Gault and Olivia Hill. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Doug and Lucy Wynn.

Pallbearers will be Donald Bender, Christopher Collins, Noah Gault, Will Griffith, David Grossman, John Lewis and Chandler Mohamed.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

