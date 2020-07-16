Graveside services for Roy Willard of Conway, Ark., formerly of Indianola, will be at 12 noon Sunday, July 19 at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Willie Smith officiating.

Mr. Willard, 40, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Arkansas.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Willard is survived by: his wife, Alicia Willard; his mother, Rosie Willard of Indianola; his father, Roy Peterman; one brother, Antonio Livingston; two sisters, Marshell Burgess and Laquinta Steard; and a host of other relatives and friends.