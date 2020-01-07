Russell Leigh Carson, 59, of Greenville, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home.

Russell was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Indianola to Luther Leigh Carson and Jessalyn Russell Carson and was raised in Baird. Russell was an avid fisherman, hunter, and cotton ginner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Beth.

Russell is survived by: one sister, Lynn Carson of Greenville; and four aunts, Julia Carpenter, Eloise Dupuy, Pat Stewart and Donnie Stewart.

He will be cremated and his ashes spread at Delta National Forest as per his wishes.

Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a service at this time. A good way to remember him would be to take a day and go fishing or hunting.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

