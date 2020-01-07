Russell Leigh Carson

  • 190 reads
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:44pm

Russell Leigh Carson, 59, of Greenville, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home.

Russell was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Indianola to Luther Leigh Carson and Jessalyn Russell Carson and was raised in Baird. Russell was an avid fisherman, hunter, and cotton ginner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Beth.

Russell is survived by: one sister, Lynn Carson of Greenville; and four aunts, Julia Carpenter, Eloise Dupuy, Pat Stewart and Donnie Stewart.

He will be cremated and his ashes spread at Delta National Forest as per his wishes.

Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a service at this time. A good way to remember him would be to take a day and go fishing or hunting.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net

Sports

MDCC football unveils revised 2020 slate
The start of the 2020 football season for Mississippi Delta Community College will get off to a... READ MORE

Obituaries

George “Rusty” Barrow
Graveside services for George “Rusty” Barrow of Sunflower will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Road... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.