Shirley Weatherall White Maddux, 82, of Indianola, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Indywood Personal Care Home in Indianola.

Shirley was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Indianola, to Percy Leo Weatherall and Jessie Mae McArthur Weatherall. She married Rufus Leland White and together they made their home in Indianola. Shirley worked as a secretary for Indianola Academy for over 20 years and later was the secretary at First Baptist Church in Indianola until her retirement. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church and dearly loved her church family. She was a strong Christian woman. Shirley read her bible faithfully every day and lived her life in a way that was defined by its teachings. Shirley was an elegant lady with a beautiful smile and she always had a warm greeting for everyone she met. She loved gospel music, especially the Gaither Vocal Band. Shirley was a wonderful cook and will be remembered for making the best biscuits. She was the true definition of a Proverbs 31 woman. Many years after the death of her first husband, she met up with her high school sweetheart, Bob Maddux, who was also widowed. Their relationship rekindled and they were married in August, 2007 and made their home in Hernando until her health declined. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rufus Leland White; and her son, Leland Clark White.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Bob Maddux of Hernando; three children, Clint White of Indianola, Gayle Rowland and her husband Earl of Inverness, and Jay White and his wife Lisa of Inverness; two stepdaughters, Rachelle and Regina; two grandchildren, Ryan Rowland and his wife Paige of Inverness and Lee White and his wife Tanya of New Albany; nine step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held Monday, May 18 at Indianola City Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Kirk officiating.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Indywood, First Baptist Church of Indianola, or The Baptist Children’s Village.

