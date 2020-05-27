Graveside services for Wilton "Baldy" White, 78, of Indianola, were held Tuesday, May 5 at Indianola City Cemetery, under the direction of Johnson and Scott Mortuary, Cleveland.

He died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at South Sunflower County Hospital, Indianola.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Bobbie White of Indianola; two brothers, Milton (Mae) White of Chicago and George White Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of other close family and friends.