Wilton "Baldy" White

  • 158 reads
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 2:46pm

Graveside services for Wilton "Baldy" White, 78, of Indianola, were held Tuesday, May 5 at Indianola City Cemetery, under the direction of Johnson and Scott Mortuary, Cleveland.

He died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at South Sunflower County Hospital, Indianola.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Bobbie White of Indianola; two brothers, Milton (Mae) White of Chicago and George White Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida; and a host of other close family and friends.

Sports

Youth baseball and softball season canceled
The Indianola Baseball & Softball Association announced this week that the 2020 season has... READ MORE

Obituaries

Merlin Williams
Graveside services for Merlin Williams of Belzoni will be at 12 noon Saturday at Swiftown United... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.