June is National Men’s Health Month

June is nationally observed as National Men’s Health Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men in the United States, on average, die five years earlier than women. It is the intent of many of the men’s health organizations to actively promote intervention at an early age in males. There are so many avenues that we can take on this subject but we will briefly bring awareness to a few.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s statistics reveal that men die at higher rates from the top ten leading causes of death. Not surprisingly, heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and lung diseases are among the top five leading causes of death in men. It should be noted that intervention, prevention, and management of any disease are detrimental keys to a longer life span in either gender.

Men are less likely to schedule doctor appointments for cancer and diabetes screening which are pertinent in men’s health but are often the least considered. Proper diet, exercise, smoking cessation and the elimination of alcohol along with substance abuse have proven to improve one’s quality of life. Non-compliances to correct medication usage and the seeking of medical attention for diagnosis and treatment of hypertension can actually lead to a stroke. In some cases, hypertension can secondarily result in end-stage kidney failure therefore prompting dialysis, if applicable.

The importance of obtaining information about the complete health regimen for boys as well as men is significant on all levels. After all, boys do become men, right? Juvenile diabetes occurs in our adolescents and younger ages. Thorough education on diabetes, its proper medication usage and self management are life saving tools to extend the quality of life for diabetics of all ages.

Guidance for nutritional education can be inquired at your primary physicians’ office. There are certain food and quantity restrictions for diabetes. Educating young diabetics is so crucial to managing diabetes.

Lastly, sexual health awareness addresses sexually transmitted diseases and HIV/AIDS among heterosexual and homosexual males of all ages. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in 2016, there was an occurrence of the highest number of new cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia ever documented. Mississippi was listed in the top ranks in each of these categories. The CDC found that our state ranked number one for gonorrhea, number three for chlamydia and seventh for syphilis based on the rates of infection per 100,000 people in 2016. Sexually transmitted diseases screening is offered at local health departments for free.

We encourage you to be the healthiest YOU that you can be. While you are on that journey, encourage someone else to do the same.