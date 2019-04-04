Lawson: Why don’t people want to go to church?

I often see a lot of churches that are not bearing fruit.

In my opinion, there seems to be more of a concern with church membership or why there are not enough tithes coming in rather than focusing on the message, the life, and the example of Jesus Christ.

We wonder why so many people don't want to go to church these days and it is very simple …they are not drawn by the Light of Christ.

What does this mean?

It means that if you are cultivating an intimate relationship with Jesus Christ, His Light will always shine through you and your life, which will draw people to you.

This means that if you do your part and seek Him, everything else would be sweat less.

There would be no pressure to evangelize because the Light of Christ would do it for you by drawing people to you.

There would be no pressure to witness to someone because the light on the inside of you would draw them to what you have, which is an intimate relationship with Christ.

There is no pressure when you have an intimate relationship with Christ and there are no limits. Freedom, which comes from that relationship, allows you to rest.

With that freedom, you can draw people to Him through your life.

Maybe more people would want to go to church if they could experience this from the church as a whole.

I encourage you to focus on cultivating your intimate relationship with Jesus so that the people in your immediate circle will be drawn to Him through your life.

God bless you.