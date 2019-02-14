Sunflower County celebrates: Walker was trailblazer in the Delta

Arthur Roldophus Walker of Indianola, Mississippi, grandfather of Ann Walker and Donald Walker, was the first African American pharmacist in the state of Mississippi in the early 1900s.

He was also Director of the Penny Savings Bank and a board member of the Universal Life Insurance Company. His family's accomplishments are so diverse that I will list them as bullet points:

Ida Burns Walker (wife) was a college graduate who knew Booker T. Washington and the legendary George Washington Carver (see previous post on my Facebook page).

Lt. Quitman Walker (son) was a Tuskegee Airman and a member of the famous "Red Tails" seen in George Lucas (Star Wars) movie. Lt. Walker was the first Tuskegee Airman from Mississippi to be killed in World War II over Hungary on Nov. 19, 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

A hangar at the Columbus, Mississippi Air Force base is named after him. He was a graduate of Alcorn University (see my previous Facebook post on Lt. Quitman Walker).

Louie F. Walker (son and fifth child) was the legendary principal of Inverness Elementary School often called "Inverness University" by Mr. Walker.

Walker was a contemporary of my dad, Rev. John Matthews (lead singer of the St. John Gospel Singers, which included B.B.King and father of the first set of siamese twins to be successfully separated...see my previous Facebook posts).

Isola Walker (daughter-in- law) was the first African American registered nurse to work at South Sunflower County Hospital. Nurse Walker was the ultimate professional while raising three children (Quitman, Ann, and Donald).

Dr. Edison Walker (cousin) was the first African American physician in Indianola from 1906-1919. Dr. Edison founded the Universal Life Insurance Company which Arthur R. Walker was a member of the board.

Mr. Walker died in 1974 at the age of 88. I had the opportunity to talk to greatness many times.

The photo above shows Gentry High School in the background, which is now almost 70 years old and Arthur R. Walker, a man who believed in education, touched and inspired many around him. Pharmacist Arthur R. Walker is one of Indianola's finest!

Dr. L Ray Matthews is an Indianola native and currently a trauma surgeon at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.