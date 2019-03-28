Sunflower County: A land misunderstood

Sunflower County: A land misunderstoodBy BY STAFFORD SHURDEN FOR THE E-T,
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 3:11pm
Sunflower County, Mississippi is a different place to say the least.
Sunflower County, Mississippi is a different place to say the least.
There is a long list of all-important District 1AAA baseball competition appearing on the... READ MORE
I just returned from several days of “MaeMae” duties in Birmingham.
Services for Earline Tillman of Drew will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holly Grove Church, Drew.... READ MORE