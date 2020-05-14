Banks inks first signing class as MDCC coach

Tangela Banks, head women’s basketball coach at Mississippi Delta Community College, has announced her first signing class.

Banks and her staff have signed 12 student-athletes to a national letter-of-intent and each will be eligible for the 2020-2021 season, which will be her second year at the helm of the Lady Trojans program.

“I am very excited about our first full recruiting class at MDCC,” said Banks. “These young ladies will be a great addition to our family, as we continue to focus on the new era here in Moorhead.”

The 12 signees are as follows:

Beyonce Browder

Guard

Humphreys County High School/Belzoni

Artasia Dent

Guard/Forward

Tylertown High School/Tylertown

An’Teresa Dickson

Guard

Booker T. Washington/Memphis, Tenn.

Bryeisha Eason

Forward

Olive Branch High School/Olive Branch

Victoria Harvey

Center

Pearl High School/Pearl

Tanzania Lloyd

Forward

Cleveland Central High School/Cleveland

Diamond Nelson

Guard

Hillcrest High School/Memphis, Tenn.

Rodericka Parker

Guard

Selma High School/Selma, Ala.

Juquala Sherrod

Center

New Hope High School/Columbus

Arriyunna Washington

Guard/Forward

Holly Springs High School/Holly Springs

Makia Willis

Guard/Forward

Lumberton High School/Lumberton

Takiela Wright

Guard

Cleveland Central High School/Cleveland