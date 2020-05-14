Banks inks first signing class as MDCC coach
- 187 reads
Tangela Banks, head women’s basketball coach at Mississippi Delta Community College, has announced her first signing class.
Banks and her staff have signed 12 student-athletes to a national letter-of-intent and each will be eligible for the 2020-2021 season, which will be her second year at the helm of the Lady Trojans program.
“I am very excited about our first full recruiting class at MDCC,” said Banks. “These young ladies will be a great addition to our family, as we continue to focus on the new era here in Moorhead.”
The 12 signees are as follows:
Beyonce Browder
Guard
Humphreys County High School/Belzoni
Artasia Dent
Guard/Forward
Tylertown High School/Tylertown
An’Teresa Dickson
Guard
Booker T. Washington/Memphis, Tenn.
Bryeisha Eason
Forward
Olive Branch High School/Olive Branch
Victoria Harvey
Center
Pearl High School/Pearl
Tanzania Lloyd
Forward
Cleveland Central High School/Cleveland
Diamond Nelson
Guard
Hillcrest High School/Memphis, Tenn.
Rodericka Parker
Guard
Selma High School/Selma, Ala.
Juquala Sherrod
Center
New Hope High School/Columbus
Arriyunna Washington
Guard/Forward
Holly Springs High School/Holly Springs
Makia Willis
Guard/Forward
Lumberton High School/Lumberton
Takiela Wright
Guard
Cleveland Central High School/Cleveland