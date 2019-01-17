Clark hits 1,000 points in his career at Gentry High

Darrius “Chip” Clark has been one of Gentry High School’s most steady players over the past four seasons. Clark recently reached a big milestone in his high school career, eclipsing 1,000 points. He scored 17 points against Ray Brooks on Tuesday night to increase his career total to 1,037 points. Averaging just under 10 points per game since his freshman year, Clark has been one of the keys to the success of Head Coach Chico Potts’ program. Clark is pictured to the right during warmups before this past Tuesday night’s game.

Photo: Bryan Davis