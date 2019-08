Justin and April Harris of Indianola are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Macey Lee, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She weighed 4 lbs. 14 oz. and was 18½ inches long. She joins her big sisters, 12-year-old Laura Beth and 7-year-old Anna.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers