Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan

100 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1919

The following citizens have announced as candidates in the Democratic primaries; Sheriff, Arthur B. Clark; District Attorney, J. M. Forman, Wm T. Wynn; County Attorney, J. T. Williams, J. H. Price; Sheriff George Mixon, A. C. Cox, R. C. Garnett, Joe Riddell, and R. L. Wessinger. Unopposed for Chancery Clerk, John W. Johnson and unopposed for Circuit Clerk, J. R. Key

Messrs. Hayes Jones, Walter Carter and “Big Boy” Rush prominent citizens of Moorhead were Indianola visitors Wednesday.

Miss Sallie Heathman called Monday and left $5.00 for the three subscriptions she takes of this paper.

Professor Frank Hough accompanied by Misses Eula Smith, Graham Barney and Ruth White motored over to Elizabeth for Miss White to take the train to her home in Hollandale

50 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1969

D. Colotta celebrated his 81st birthday with a buffet supper in the home of his daughter, Mrs. C. J. Bianca. He was born in Cefalu, Italy.

Two local artists Mrs. Frank Tindall and Mrs. W. R. Ross will exhibit paintings in the art show sponsored by the Delta Branch, National League of American Pen Women at the Carpenter Memorial Library in Cleveland.

John Weathersby was elected President of the Presbyterian Men’s Club at their regular session.

Little Miss Karla Gay Nobile celebrated her 5th birthday with a party at her home Guests included Stephanie Randall, Chuck Foley, Lee Simmons, Heather Watson, Michelle and Donna Timbs.

25 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1994

A three-story tree house was built in a magnolia tree which stands at 20 feet high was built by neighborhood children Ben Clayton is shown in a photo rappelling across his friends on a rope designed for mountain climbing.

The Greenwood-Itta Bena Alumna Chapter will present 16 Debutantes on April 30. Honorees from Indianola are Regina Gardner, Katrina Faye Hutchins, Niesha Porter and Emasba Ware.

Trey Harper, a senior at Indianola Academy will present his senior recital Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church. He is the son of Ray and Sue Harper of Indianola.

Hazel Smith Craig, 90 of Indianola died on April 5, 1994. She was the oldest practicing female attorney in Mississippi.

Dr. Clinton Battle of Stephensville, formerly of Indianola, died on April 5, 1994 at the Bolivar County Hospital in Cleveland

15 YEARS AGO, APRIL 2004

The Inverness Centennial Celebration was held on the grounds of Oakhurst last Saturday. Supporters estimated that more than 1500 were in attendance.

Gentry High School’s track team won many first places at their recent track meet. Richlasa McCaleb won the 100m dash. She is a 9th grader at Gentry.

TRICIA BIANCA BABIAK REMEMBERS HER ‘POPO’, D COLOTTA

D. Colotta is a prominent figure in the history of Indianola. He came to America from Cefalu, Italy by himself as a youngster. He had stopovers in New Orleans and a few other places before making his indelible mark in Indianola.

Colotta opened the first ice house in Indianola and then owned and operated a wholesale fruit and vegetable business.

His granddaughter Tricia Bianca Babiak remembers her grandfather well. “At the age of 94, he was still walking every day from his home on Gresham Street to his business on Church Street, rain or shine.

He was never without a hat. He always bought his hats from Dave Rosenthal at Ben Fried’s Department Store. He had never been in a hospital until a robber struck him over the head with a gun and took his money.

He died at the hospital a few days after that on October 20, 1982. The saddest thing is my PoPo was so kind and generous, he would have given that robber money,” Babiak said.

She recalled playing his favorite songs on the piano for him after their Sunday dinners.

“We had such good times, he would often ask me if I knew what “nun lu saccu” meant and when I would reply, “I don’t know”, he would laugh and laugh. At the reception after his service I asked our Aunt Rosa if she knew what that Sicilian phrase meant and she replied, “I don’t know”. Then I realized why it was so funny to him,” she said.

D. Colotta is a man that will be remembered for generations to come.