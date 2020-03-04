A kind soul remembered

By BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 1:51pm

“There is power in the name of Jesus!! Share if you agree!”

That was the last post I saw from Susan Wilson on Saturday afternoon.

But that was the kind of thing Susan always posted and shared in person, even before she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

She was simply one of the most positive, caring and faithful human beings I have ever met.

I was devastated when I heard the news on Monday morning that she had passed away, after a courageous battle against the disease that has taken so many from us.

My family and I moved to Indianola about a two-and-a-half years ago.

When you first move to a town, especially a small one, dozens of people introduce themselves, and there are a few that leave that lasting first impression.

Susan was one of those.

My wife Callie was eight months pregnant with our youngest daughter Sarah when we took this position at the paper.

Callie stayed behind in Tuscaloosa for a few weeks to tie up loose ends before coming to Indianola in late August of 2017.

Susan’s obituary on Page 3 talks about her love for knitting baby blankets.

We experienced that love first-hand.

When Susan learned that we were expecting, she went to work knitting.

An almost total stranger at the time, she knitted a newborn blanket for Sarah.

And so that her big sister Ellie did not feel left out, she knitted two blankets.

When my wife gave birth to Sarah, Susan, and the folks at Community Bank bought us dinner.

Over the course of the next few months, I got to know Susan in her role at Community Bank.

She and retired Community Bank President Cindy Baird were like sisters, and they were always on a mission to make Indianola a better place.

I remember having countless conversations with the two of them in Cindy’s office, talking about the local economy and their efforts to support local businesses through events like Taste of Indianola and the Community Bank Fashion Show which is held in November.

We would never have a conversation, though, without Susan asking about my girls and Callie.

It wasn’t just pleasantries. She truly cared about us, as does Cindy.

They were a perfect duo.

Over the last year, I’ve seen less of Susan, but I have followed her journey through social media.

The last time I saw her in person, she gave me a big hug, and she had that same Susan Wilson smile that she always had.

If you followed her on Facebook, you’d hardly know she was sick at all.

Her comments and posts were always so upbeat.

Most of us complain about the smallest inconveniences in life, but Susan never would do that, even while facing an uphill battle against cancer.

Right up until the end, she was all about lifting others up, speaking for the unborn and expressing her deep faith in Jesus.

I wish I could have given her one last hug, but I take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering.

Susan taught me a lot about community and the importance of treating everyone with unconditional kindness. I hope to live by that example in everything I do for the rest of my days.

We love and miss you Susan.

