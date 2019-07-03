Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan

100 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1919

At the request of the national leaders of the Y.M.C.A. a number of representative citizens met in the office of W. M. Lockhart Monday afternoon.

Editor’s Note: Indianola has a reputation as the cleanest town in the Delta. We hope that every citizen will assist in maintaining this.

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Holmes entertained at their beautiful home in Holly Ridge for Miss Alayne Chandler and Miss Sue Sims as honorees.

Rising from the lowest ranks to major in the Army in a period of five months and twenty-one days was the remarkable achievement of J. H. Rogers of this town.

50 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1969

Marine Private First-Class Jerry Steed was elected the outstanding member of his platoon upon his completion of basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina.

Mr. and Mrs. Danny Abraham and sons, Danny, Michael and Steven visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Frazier in Belzoni on their 50th anniversary.

Services for Fletcher Montgomery Edwards of the Linn community will be held Saturday at 2:00 at the Linn Methodist Church. He was a longtime leader of Sunflower County. He was presented a Presidential Citation for civic service during World War II.

25 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1994

The Gentry High School boys basketball team has won the AA title for their division for the second year in a row. They will be gong to Jackson to compete in the overall state tournament. Chris Smith led the scoring with 21 points. He was followed by Tyrone Washington with 12 points.

Debbie Jue, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Jue of Indianola is a student at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. She is beginning her internship with Walmart in Batesville.

15 YEARS AGO, MARCH 2004

Named to the Chancellors Honor Roll for the fall semester at the University of Mississippi were Megan Elizabeth Majori, Margie Scroggins and Laurence Elizabeth Tyner. A grade point average of 3.75 or above must be maintained for this honor.

Navie Lloyd, math teacher at Pennington Junior High School has been named the Indianola Public Schools District’s Teacher of the Year.

NAVIE LLOYD HAS RETIRED, BUT STILL A TEACHER AT HEART

Navie Lloyd spent over 30 years as a classroom teacher and then spent a short time as Alumni Relations director for Mississippi Valley State University. “For a while, I worked as a substitute teacher but had to give that up because of health problems,” Ms. Lloyd said.

Though she does not actively teach, the longtime educator stays involved with her church and community. “I enjoy serving as a mentor to young teachers, parents and others that I come in contact with in my daily life. My first advice to anyone aspiring to be a teacher is to make absolutely sure this is the career you want. Being a teacher involves more than being prepared academically. Whether teachers realize it or not, we make a tremendous impact on our students. Morals, respect, character, love and empathy are necessary to be a successful teacher,” she said.

Ms. Lloyd’s success as an educator can be explained when she quotes her favorite bible verse from Proverbs. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine understanding.”