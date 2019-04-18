Pages from the past: A look back with Charlotte Buchanan

100 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1919

Annie Capshaw and J. H. Quinn were united in marriage at the home of Dr. J. E. Walker.

The affair is reported to be one of the swellest and most enjoyable weddings ever held in Indianola.

After they return from their honeymoon their home will be in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he will look after the affairs of the Mississippi Beneficial Life Insurance Company.

Editorial Note: Dr. J. E. Walker was one of the most successful doctors and business men to ever reside in Indianola. He was well respected by all races.

Proof of this is the fact that this wedding write-up was lengthy and on the front page of the newspaper. His name and his family members are enshrined in the history of Indianola).

Quite a number of our planters appeared before the Board of Supervisors this week in the interest of drainage problems and mud holes in the roads.



50 YEARS AGO, APRIL 1969

The 1959 graduating class of Indianola was treated to a trip to Vicksburg where they enjoyed dinner at the Old Southern Tea Room and enjoyed the play “Gold in the Hills”.

The Inverness 4H Club gave their leader, Mrs. Bill Stowers, a surprise birthday party. She was presented with an oval monogrammed pin.



DREW NEWS BY MRS. MAUDE SIMMONS

We are happy to learn that three forward thinking Drew citizens are planning to develop a catfish farm.

They are Vernon Springer, P. J. Townsend and W. O. Shurden.



25 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 1994

David Fisher and Elwood Bright recently passed the Mississippi Real Estate Appraiser Licensing Exam.

Dwight Dishmon has been named the Star Student at Gentry High School. He chose his mother, Mary McGee as his Star Teacher. This is the third year in a row she has been named Star Teacher.



15 YEARS AGO,

APRIL 2004

The Indianola Academy Colonels won over Pillow Academy with outstanding pitching from Tony Domino and Chris Polk.

The Colonels enjoyed plenty of hitting as Anthony Polasini struck for a three-run homer while little brother Hunter followed with a homerun.



WHERE ARE THE HOMERUN-HITTING

POLASINI

BROTHERS TODAY

Hunter is still on the diamond every day but as head coach for the Washington School Generals.

This is his seventh year there. Hunter said that both he and his brother attended and played baseball at Mississippi Delta Junior (Community) College and Delta State University.

“Anthony coached with me at Washington for a few years and then took a position with the Social Security Administration and lives in Bryan, Arkansas. We may not be playing baseball today, but both of us love the game and I enjoy coaching so much,” Hunter said. His love of the game shows as the Generals have won one state title, district champs several times and are enjoying a good season this year.