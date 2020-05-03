Pages from the past: Update on Evelyn Roughton

100 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1920

AROUND THE TOWN: The Mayor has designated the week of March 15 as clean-up week, let’s all get busy so the work will be light and our town spotless.

W. E. Hobbs of Moorhead was a business visitor in town Wednesday,

A. S. Pittman has accepted a position with the Bank of Indianola.

Mr. and Mrs. W. T. Pitts left Tuesday for Mineral Springs, Texas to be gone several weeks so Mrs. Pitts can recuperate her health.

EDITORIAL BY J. A. RICHARDSON; The continued wet weather is keeping the farmers backward with their spring work. From present indications, this will be the latest for spring planting we have had in years.

SOCIETY: Mr. and Mrs. Milton Barnett returned Friday from their honeymoon. We are glad they are making their home in Indianola.

LOCAL NEWS: We are pleased to report that J. Holmes Baker who has been seriously ill is improving. The many friends of this splendid gentlemen are very happy to hear this.

50 YEARS AGO, MARCH 1970

COMMUNITY NEWS: Bob Henry has been named president of the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. Gene Van Cleve was selected First Vice President and Dr. Walter Rose, second Vice President.

MOORHEAD NEWS BY MRS. GUS NOBILE; “Raindrops falling on my head,” a beautiful phrase from a recent song, but the farmers are humming another tune as to whether the Lion or Lamb made its appearance the first of March.

SUNFLOWER NEWS BY MARY ALICE WOFFORD; The Dear Boy was the unfortunate victim of an accident as he drove to Greenwood last week. A careless driver pulled out into the highway causing him to wreck my Plymouth. Nobody was hurt, thank goodness, but it is darn inconvenient traveling on foot.

4H CLUB NEWS: The Holly Ridge and Marie 4H club met for their March meeting. Attending were Jerry Skelton, Harvey Skelton, Bobby Giachelli, Ricky Giachelli, Grey Giachelli, Steve Giachelli, Bill Skelton, Donnie Joe Skelton, Tommy Giachelli, Jeff Giachelli, and Wallace Ray Skelton.

25 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 1995

SUNFLOWER COUNTY SPORTS: The Ruleville Central Tigers are going to the Big House this year to vie for the State 2A Championship. Head Coach Don Bankhead said the Tigers will depend heavily on leading scorers Kirby Oliver and Fabian Pittman.

ROTARY CLUB NEWS: Bill McPherson, President of the Indianola Rotary Club presented Hiram Hill and Bill McGuire with Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow awards at last week’s meeting.

15 YEARS AGO,

MARCH 2005

INVERNESS NEWS BY DAVID RUSHING; Running a small-town grocery was more than an occupation for Michael and May Ly Woo, it was a calling. With remorse the Woos stated they are moving to the West Coast to be near their children and grandchildren. Their store, Wings was founded in 1939 By Michael’s father, Wing Woo. The store will remain open under new ownership.

COMMUNITY NEWS: Evelyn McDade Roughton, proprietor of The Crown Restaurant and Taste of Gourmet was presented the coveted Morris Lewis, Jr. Citizen of the Year award at Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

UPDAATE ON EVELYN ROUGHTON: Fifteen years ago, Evelyn Roughton was the recipient of the highest honor given by the Indianola Chamber of Commerce, the Morris Lewis, Jr. Citizen of the Year Award. The congenial lady is busier than ever, not only with her businesses but community endeavors.

The late Mayor James Hutcherson once described her as a one-woman tourist bureau. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Indianola Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Commission.

Roughton said that the committee in charge of the Farmers Market and the Indian Bayou Arts Festival are already hard at work on plans for these well attended events. She said the Farmers Market will again be held in downtown Indianola in the green space on the corner of Front and Second Streets.

She said that she is a member of the Civic League and the Indianola Garden Club. She also teaches a Sunday School class for three-year olds at First United Methodist Church where her family has been members for many years.

“We are so very proud of our B. B. King Museum. It brings so many people into our community. We are so fortunate to have groups who dine with us at The Crown and it thrills me to hear them make comments like, “this is such a nice little town.”

In between all of her business and civic activities, she has found time to write a new cookbook, “The Crown of Southern Cooking.” Roughton and her husband enjoy traveling, especially to England where they have longtime friends. Their love of England developed when Tony was stationed there during his tour with the Armed Services.

The Roughtons have two children and four grandchildren. Jennifer, their daughter is the manager at The Crown.

“Jennifer does a great job keeping up with ticket sales for productions at the Brindley Theatre. Through her, I am able to be involved with that by fielding telephone calls and the like. “I agree with our visitors, we certainly do have a nice little town,” she concluded.