Pages from the past: Update on first responders

100 YEARS AGO,

FEBRUARY 1920

FRONT PAGE NEWS: Indianola has a candidate for Circuit Judge in the person of Honorable S. F. Davis and it appears he will be an easy winner. Our Sid has a handicap of well wishers all over the District that will be hard for his opponent to overcome.

EDITORIAL FROM EDITOR RICHARDSON: Indianola badly needs a businessman’s club to bring us all together and bring enterprise and home builders here.

SOCIETY NEWS: Mr. and Mrs. Willie Weinberg returned Monday from a honeymoon trip to Mrs. Weinberg’s home in Durant.

BUSINESS NEWS: Ben Fried, one our city’s prominent merchants, left Sunday for Chicago to buy his spring and summer goods.

50 YEARS AGO,

FEBRUARY 1970

COUNTY AGENT’S REPORT BY CECIL BLACK: Louis C. Vance of Rt. 2, Indianola is consistently one of the winners of the Sunflower County Cotton Growers Program sponsored by the Indianola Chamber of Commerce.

HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: The 1969 Indianola High School Athletic Awards banquet was held at the Indianola Country Club Friday night with Boo Ferris, head baseball coach at Delta State as the featured speaker. He was introduced by Allen Holloway, president of the Booster Club. Awards were presented to Linda Burns, most valuable girls basketball player for the second year in a row; Richard Duease, most valuable boys basketball player for the second consecutive year. Coach Bill McGuire presented the most valuable player and most valuable back trophy to Jake Bellipanni. Buster Jennings received the Sportsmanship award and Robert Moak most improved.

MOORHEAD NEWS BY MRS. GUS NOBILE: Young men who have left to serve their time for Uncle Sam are William Jays Smith, Frank Knight, Jerry Nobile and Ricky Nobile. They are at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

25 YEARS AGO,

FEBRUARY 1995

Indianola Academy standout basketball player, Caren Coleman has been selected to play in the Mississippi Private School Association’s All-Star Basketball game.

She averaged 15 points a game at IA. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Coleman of Indianola.

FRONT PAGE NEWS: After 30 years, Sunflower County Circuit Clerk has announced his resignation to the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors.

He will leave his office on March 31 Assistant District Attorney Hallie Gail Bridges had this to say about Ely.

“You can put this in print, Sam Ely is the best Circuit Clerk in the State of Mississippi.”

15 YEARS AGO,

FEBRUARY 2005

GENTRY HIGH SCHOOL NEWS: The Jr. ROTC Drill Team placed third in Platoon Exhibition at the competition in Jackson. Team members are Tybias Butler, Humberto Alcarez, Deshonne Roscoe and Amelia Walker.

FIRST RESPONDERS: Indianola’s First Responder group celebrated their first anniversary.

Depicted in a photo were Ridge Schaumburg, Billy Spender, Kenneth Taylor, Larry Brown, Jim Whitfield, Justin Griffin and Kitty Griffin.

UPDATE ON FIRST RESPONDERS: Jim Whitfield is the Emergency Response Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Health and Emergency Medical Technician for Sunflower County Rescue Company 1. “Our Sunflower County Unit started in 1999 with the Indianola group joining in 2004.

Since that time, we have activated volunteers in different fire districts. Indianola now has 11 volunteers and we have 25 county-wide.

We respond to around 500 medical and trauma calls per year. We are very proud of the program we have built in Sunflower County.

We have attracted attention from across the state and several counties have used our model to build similar programs in their area,” Whitfield said.

Volunteers must undergo in-house training which includes 60 to 70 classroom hours or have valid current certifications in EMS such as First Responders, EMT, paramedics, etc.