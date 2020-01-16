Church Events January 16, 2020

Dr. Martin Luther King Brunch

The eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Brunch will be held at10 a.m. Saturday at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Center, located at 403 Church Avenue. The speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Barbara McDaniel Suggs, a retired university professor and member of Indianola Christian Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

Annual

Missionary Day

Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Church and Roosevelt streets, invites the public to its annual Missionary Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme for the occasion is “Christian Missionaries Getting Back to the Basics: Lead Me, Guide Me, Walk Beside Me.” The guest speaker will be Ms. Phillandria McGee, a member of First United Missionary Baptist Church, Indianola. Please join them for a time of worship and fellowship.

Martin Luther King Day Program

Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1013 Garrard Avenue, invites the public to attend their Martin Luther King Day program to be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Anniversary

Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 806 South Southern Avenue, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their Pastor and First Lady, Rev. and Mrs. Billy Barber’s Sixth Year Anniversary Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest Pastor for this occasion will be Rev. Melvin Matthews of Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Indianola.

Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Program

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Committee will host the 35th annual Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Program at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 310 Church Ave. The guest speaker will be Ms. Barbara Baymon. The public is invited.

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s January lesson “Believe: Living the Story of the Bible to Become like Jesus” will continue at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Wednesday, Jan.29. Attend these classes and step out in faith – you won’t know what you're missing until you come to Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more information, contact Prophetess Shirley Ross (662-303-8320) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089). The public is invited to attend and enroll free-of-charge at any time during the year 2020 for the monthly classes.

Pastor Installation

The members of Blaine Community Church, located at 105 Bush-Holeman Road, Blaine, cordially invite you, your friends and your church family to the installation program for their pastor, Rev. Eugene Jones, to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.

Mardi Gras Dance

The parishioners of Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their annual Mardi Gras Dance fundraiser. It will be an evening of line dancing and second lining Mardi Gras-style, at Saint Benedict the Moor Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Participation requires a donation of $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Saint Benedict the Moor building fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Invitation to Attend Church

Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! A new year means a new beginning as the church is under new leadership. Sunday School begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by Rev. Bobby Williamson’s preaching of the Gospel at 12:30 p.m. Come as you are.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).