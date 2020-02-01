Church Events January 2, 2020

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s January lesson “Believe: Living the Story of the Bible to Become like Jesus” will be taught at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Attend these classes and step out in faith – you won’t know what you're missing until you come to Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more information, contact Prophetess Shirley Ross (662-303-8320) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089). The public is invited to attend and enroll free-of-charge at any time during the year 2020 for the monthly classes.

Dr. Martin Luther King Brunch

The eighth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Brunch will be held at10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Center, located at 403 Church Avenue. The speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Barbara McDaniel Suggs, a retired university professor and member of Indianola Christian Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Program

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Committee will host the 35th annual Dr. MLK Jr. Birthday Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 310 Church Ave. The guest speaker will be Ms. Barbara Baymon. The public is invited.

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).