Church Events January 23, 2020

First Responders

Appreciation Day

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church Mission Ministry cordially invites you to worship with them as they celebrate First Responders Appreciation Day at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Installation

The members of Blaine Community Church, located at 105 Bush-Holeman Road, Blaine, cordially invite you, your friends and your church family to the installation program for their pastor, Rev. Eugene Jones, to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s January lesson “Believe: Living the Story of the Bible to Become like Jesus” will conclude at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.29. Attend these weekly classes and step out in faith – you won’t know what you're missing until you come to Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more information, contact Prophetess Shirley Ross (662-303-8320) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089). The public is invited to attend and enroll free-of-charge at any time during the year 2020 for the monthly classes.

Mardi Gras Dance

The parishioners of Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their annual Mardi Gras Dance fundraiser. It will be an evening of line dancing and second lining Mardi Gras-style, at Saint Benedict the Moor Center on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 p.m. until midnight. Participation requires a donation of $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Saint Benedict the Moor building fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Winter Revival

Everyone is invited as Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Road hosts their Winter Revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 3 thru Wednesday, Feb. 5. The guest evangelist is Superintendent Jessie Hutton of Reform, Alabama.

Family and

Friends Day

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at 160 Hwy 82 West, Old Stinson Road, Moorhead cordially invites you to their annual Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Rev. C.J. Quinn, pastor of Temple Baptist Church of Atlanta, Ga.

Invitation to Attend Church

Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! A new year means a new beginning as the church is under new leadership. Sunday School begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by Rev. Bobby Williamson’s preaching of the Gospel at 12:30 p.m. Come as you are.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).