Church Events May 14, 2020

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship is continuing their weekly class through the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Anyone who would like to join may download the app for free and email shirleytross53@gmail.com for details.

Church Anniversary

Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 75 Skelton Road, will celebrate their 140th-year Church Anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22, climaxing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24. They are working diligently to insure that it will be a most memorable occasion.

Minister Installation Program

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church will host an installation program for new minister, Rev. Alexis Elmore, at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31. All are invited to attend as guest pastor Rev. Leotis Drungo Sr. will be there to help install the 1979 Ruleville Central High School graduate.

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits churches from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to their live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join the Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, all can worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream.