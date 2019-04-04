Church News April 4, 2019

Youth Day Program

The youth of First United Missionary Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street will be having their Youth Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme for this program is “Christian Youth Growing and Glowing for Christ”. The speaker will be Miss Essence Baggett, a senior at Gentry High School, and a member of First United Missionary Baptist Church.

Women’s Day Program

The pastor and members of St. Lawrence Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy. 49 S., Caile invites the public to come and help them celebrate their Annual Women’s Day Program at 1 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Mrs. Patricia Ratliff of Greenville.

Church Anniversary

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Church Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The speaker will be Rev. Lamar Shaw.

Usher Ministry Meeting

Sunflower County Usher Ministry’s monthly meeting will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Bell Grove Baptist Church.

Prayer Breakfast

The Sunflower County Women's Association of the Sunflower County Missionary Baptist Association will have its Annual Prayer Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13 in the Lillian Matthews Banquet Hall at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 B. B. King Road. Churches and individuals who are affiliated with the Sunflower County Missionary Baptist Association are encouraged to invite members from your congregation and guests from the community for a day of fellowship and praising God. Donations will be accepted and appreciated.

Walk with the Cross

You are invited to participate in Christ United Methodist Church’s annual “Walk with The Cross” which will take place at noon Good Friday, April 19. Participants will start at First United Methodist Church at 12 noon and will walk to Christ United Methodist Church, where there will be singing and a short devotion. Water and transportation back to FUMC will be provided.

Annual 7 Last Sayings of Jesus

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1303 4th Ave, will celebrate their Annual 7 Last Sayings of Jesus at Calvary at 7 p.m. April 19. Local pastors and churches will be guest speakers for this service.

Annual Spring Revival

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2110 Kinlock Road, is having their Annual Spring Revival April 23-25. There will be guest choirs nightly. The special guest will be Rev. Sammie Rash of First United Baptist Church of Cleveland.

Young Adult Ministry

The Young Adult Ministry of First United Baptist Church cordially invites you to their 4th annual Young Adult Ministry program to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28. The speaker will be Pastor Lisa Reed Day, pastor of Wasp Lake Missionary Baptist Church of Belzoni. The program’s theme will be “Trusting God to Do a New Thing” (Isaiah 43:19).

Holy Ghost Revival

The Living Word Church presents Holy Ghost Revival: Women Walking in Favor at 7:30 p.m. nightly May 14-16 at the Living Word Church, 9 Crouch Road, Moorhead. Guest speakers will be Pastor Debra Walker of Christian Fellowship Service, Leland, Evangelist Rose Giachelli of Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, and Evangelist Erica Nash.

Break Every

Chain Revival

The Break Every Chain Revival will take place April 18-19 at Gabby’s Events at 125 Front Street in Indianola. The event will start at 7 p.m. each night. Pastor Magnolia Hollins will host the event. Guest speaker will be Jonathan Davis of Kingdom Seekers International Ministry in West Memphis, Ark.