Church News August 1, 2019

Revival

The members of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church of Inverness invite the public to their annual Revival services concluding at 7 p.m. tonight. The speaker for this occasion will be Dr. Alexis Hamilton.

Revival

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, Indianola will continue their Revival services at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night. Rev. W. T. McCormick of Pleasant Valley First Baptist in Inverness will be the guest minister.

Summer Revival

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 111 Garrard Road, Indianola will continue their Summer Revival services at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night. The guest Evangelist is Elder Michael Virgil of Kilmichael.

Church Anniversary

First United Baptist Church of Moorhead will celebrate their 15th Church Anniversary with a special program on Sunday. The Reverend Rickey Spells of Cleveland will be the keynote speaker.

Men & Women's Day

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Indianola cordially invites the public to their annual Men & Women's Day celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday. The theme for the occasion is "Who's On The Lord's Side."

Annual Men’s Day

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Inverness, cordially invites your church family to their Annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker for this glorious occasion will be Brother Randy Ball from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Ushers Ministry

Meeting

The South Sunflower County Ushers Ministry Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. All ushers are asked to attend.

Revival

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church of Moorhead will be having their annual Revival at 7 p.m. nightly beginning Tuesday, August 6 thru Thursday, August 8. The guest evangelist for the three nights will be Pastor Eric Lee of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Olive Branch.

Church Anniversary

Church of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ solicits your attendance and support at their 35th Church Anniversary program to take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11.

Annual Women’s Day

Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 408 Cliff Finch in Sunflower extends an invitation to you and your church family to worship with them as they celebrate their annual Women’s Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11. Pastor Lillie Gilmore will be the speaker.

Pastor Appreciation

Service

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church asks that you come and celebrate with them at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25 as they honor their pastor, Dr. Melvin L. Matthews and First Lady Cynthia Matthews with an Appreciation Service. The guest pastor for the occasion will be Rev. Kerrick J. Nevels of Strangers’ Home Missionary Baptist Church, Greenwood.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.