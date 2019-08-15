Church News August 15, 2019

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. beginning today. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).

Revival

Mount Zion Heathman concludes their annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. tonight. The speaker will be Rev. Mark Buckner from Springfield Baptist Church in Greenville.

Revival

The pastor and members of Indianola Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located at 410 Roosevelt Street, invites the public to their annual Revival Services which are continuing at 7 p.m. tonight and tomorrow night. The guest minister will be Rev. Edward A. Williams, pastor of New Vision Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Birmingham, Ala. He will address the revival theme “Where there is no vision, the people perish.”

Bar-B-Que Plates

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2110 Kinlock Road, will be selling $10 BBQ rib plates starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. You may pick up your plate(s) or call 662-207-6559 for delivery.

Youth Day

The youth and youth leaders of Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1013 Garrard Avenue, invite you to attend their Annual Youth Day, which will take place on Sunday. The theme will be “What to do when you don’t know what to do” and the speaker for the occasion is Jameshia Attaway of Delmar Baptist Church.

Youth Day

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, located at 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower, will host its Annual Youth Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “My Mind is Renewed.” #watchgodwork

Friends and Family Day

Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites the public to their Friends and Family Day beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Pastor Lamar Shaw of Sunflower.

Pastor Anniversary

First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street, cordially invites you to their pastor and first lady, Rev. and Mrs. Clifford D. Wilson’s 25th Year Anniversary Celebration which will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest minister for this glorious occasion will be Rev. Eddie Jordan of New Light Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas.

Men’s and Women’s Day

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 138 Charlie Ellis Road, cordially invites you to their Annual Men and Women Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The special speaker will be Mrs. Rosie Jackson of Rolling Fork.

Men’s Day

The public is invited as New Providence Church celebrates their annual Men’s Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Rev. E.C. Pitchford will be the speaker for this occasion.

Musician Anniversary Celebration

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church invites the public to come and be a blessing to a musician who has blessed many as they host a 4th year anniversary celebration for Bro. Cleotha Dean at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Pastor Appreciation

Service

The Pilgrim Green Springhill Church family cordially invites you to join them as they celebrate their Pastor and First Lady Davis’ 4th year Appreciation Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “Man of God Leading by Faith” and the guest speaker will be Minister Melvin Nailer, associate minister of United Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 448 Hwy. 442, Shaw.

Youth Day Service

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located 3 miles east of Moorhead, invites you to their annual Youth Day Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Mr. Tyren Boyd of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Indianola.

Revival

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located 2½ miles north of Moorhead, will sponsor their annual Revival at 7 p.m. nightly August 19 through August 21.You are invited to bring a guest to this Holy Ghost Revival, where the speakers will be: Rev. T.L. Martin Jr. (Monday); Rev. Jerry Martin (Tuesday); and Rev. T.L. Martin Sr. (Wednesday).

Revival

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Inverness, invites you to be their special guest at their annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly August 20 through August 22.The guest ministers will be: Rev. J.L. Shaw (Tuesday); Rev. Rodney Richards (Wednesday); and Rev. Clifford Wilson (Thursday).

Discipleship Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be teaching the lesson “The Ministry of a Prophet” at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, August 21 and 28, at Full Gospel Church, located in Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building in Indianola. For more information, contact Mrs. Jessie Potts Mitchell at 662-207-0089.

Youth and Young Adult Day

Your presence is requested to help in lifting up the name of Jesus as Pleasant Valley First Baptist Church, 909 Oak Street, Inverness, celebrates their annual Youth and Young Adult Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 25. The program speaker will be Ms. Lauren H. Walker and this year’s theme is “Today’s Youth Following God’s Plan with Purpose and Promise.”

Pastor Appreciation Service

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church asks that you come and celebrate with them at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 25 as they honor their pastor, Dr. Melvin L. Matthews and First Lady Cynthia Matthews with an Appreciation Service. The guest pastor for the occasion will be Rev. Kerrick J. Nevels of Strangers’ Home Missionary Baptist Church, Greenwood.

Revival

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Moorhead invites you to their Revival services set to begin at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 2 through Sept. 6. Special speakers for the occasion are: Minister Kyle Pernell of First United Baptist, Moorhead on Monday; Pastor Gary Pearman of Higher Height, Moorhead on Tuesday; Pastor Edgar Scurlark of Great View Bible, Lambert on Wednesday; Pastor T.L. Martin Jr. of Greenville on Thursday; and Pastor Jonathan Roberson of Temple of Praise, Memphis on Friday.

98th Church

Anniversary

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2110 Kinlock Road, will host its 98th-year church anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. They are asking everyone to wear your church t-shirt.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.