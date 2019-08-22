Church News August 22, 2019

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).

Revival

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Inverness, invites you to be their special guest at the conclusion of their annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. tonight. The guest minister will be Rev. Clifford Wilson.

Youth Day Conference

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 56 Compress Road, Inverness will host a Youth Day Conference beginning at 11:00 am. Saturday.

Youth and Young Adult Day

Your presence is requested to help in lifting up the name of Jesus as Pleasant Valley First Baptist Church, 909 Oak Street, Inverness, celebrates their annual Youth and Young Adult Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The program speaker will be Ms. Lauren H. Walker and this year’s theme is “Today’s Youth Following God’s Plan with Purpose and Promise.”

Men’s Day Program

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their annual Men’s Day with a program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker for this occasion will be Brother Sam Brock, member of First United Baptist Church of Indianola.

Youth Day Service

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 56 Compress Road, Inverness invites all churches in the vicinity to attend their annual Youth Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Minister David Stevenson III and the theme will be “Let No Man Despise Thy Youth” (1 Timothy 4:12).

Friends and Family Day

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to their annual Friends and Family Day program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Clifford Wilson will be the guest speaker.

Pastor Appreciation Service

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church asks that you come and celebrate with them at 3 p.m. Sunday as they honor their pastor, Dr. Melvin L. Matthews and First Lady Cynthia Matthews with an Appreciation Service. The guest pastor for the occasion will be Rev. Kerrick J. Nevels of Strangers’ Home Missionary Baptist Church, Greenwood.

Discipleship Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be concluding the lesson “The Ministry of a Prophet” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Full Gospel Church, located in Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building in Indianola. For more information, contact Mrs. Jessie Potts Mitchell at 662-207-0089.

Revival

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Moorhead invites you to their Revival services set to begin at 7 p.m. nightly Sept. 2 through Sept. 6. Special speakers for the occasion are: Minister Kyle Pernell of First United Baptist, Moorhead on Monday; Pastor Gary Perryman of Higher Height, Moorhead on Tuesday; Pastor Edgar Scurlark of Great View Bible, Lambert on Wednesday; Pastor T.L. Martin Jr. of Greenville on Thursday; and Pastor Jonathan Roberson of Temple of Praise, Memphis on Friday.

Revival

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 651 Waco Rd., Inverness, cordially invites you to their annual Revival service September 3rd, 4th and 5th starting at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Larry Dozier will be the Evangelist.

98th Church

Anniversary

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2110 Kinlock Road, will host its 98th-year church anniversary at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. They are asking everyone to wear your church t-shirt.