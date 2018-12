Revival

Trinity Outreach Church located at 504 Roosevelt St. invites you to come out and be blessed at their revival services Dec. 19-21. Prayer will start at 6:30 p.m. with the Word following at 7 p.m. sponsored by Pastor Charlene Walker and Bishop Willie Knighten.

Gospel Concert

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers