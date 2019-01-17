Church News January 17, 2019

Prayer Breakfast

You are cordially invited to a Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Church, 3 miles east of Moorhead. The scripture says “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins and heal their land.” 1 Chronicles 7:14.

Women’s Prayer Brunch

Living Word Church of God, located at 9 Crouch Road-Pine Street, Moorhead, cordially invites you (women only, please) to its Women’s Fellowship Prayer Brunch to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The theme is Power of a Praying Woman.

Ordination Service

The members of the Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church, 234 Heathman Road, cordially invite the public to the Ordination Service of Evangelist Patricia Plummer at 3 p.m. Saturday. The speaker for the occasion is Pastor Lisa Day of Wasp Lake Church, Belzoni.

Missionary Day

Program

Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will be having its Annual Missionary Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme for the occasion is “Back to the Basics: Lead Me, Guide Me, and Walk Beside Me”. The guest speaker will be Mrs. Janet Brown, member of Disney Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenville, MS. Please join them for this spirit-filled program.

5th Year Pastoral

Anniversary

The Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church of Moorhead will be having their pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Billy Barber 5th Year Pastoral Anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 20. The guest pastor is Dr. Aaron King, pastor of St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, Leland, MS and Rose Hill South M.B, Church of Greenville, MS.

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Program

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Committee will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Street. The guest speaker will be Senator Willie Simmons. Musical selections will be provided by the Mount Beulah Church Choir, Gentry High School Choir and Robert L. Merritt Junior High School Choir. Talent will be privided by students from the local schools. Everyone is invited to attend.

Month’s Prayer Revival: A Holy Consecration

Trinity House of Prayer invites everyone to come out and join them in Prayer Revival with prayer at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday, now through January 31 at Trinity House of Prayer, 64 Pine Street, Moorhead. Call for prayer according to the book of Joel chapter 1 verse 14 “Sanctify Ye A Fast’. For more information call Bishop Willie Knighten at 662-207-6402.

Mardis Gras Fundraiser

The parishioners of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their 7th Annual Mardi Gras Dance Fundraiser. An evening of Line Dancing & Second Lining Mardi Gras Style, at St. Benedict the Moor Center from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday, February 2. A donation of $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the St. Benedict the Moor Building Fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther king Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.

Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

The members of the Swan Lake Church Family cordially invite you to their Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 10. The guest minister for the hour will be Minister Adoris Turner