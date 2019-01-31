Church News January 31, 2019

Conference Revival

Conference Revival at Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ located at 1111 Garrard Road will continue at 7:00 pm nightly tonight and tomorrow. Joseph Hawkins from Starkville will speak Thursday and Friday night! Everyone is invited.

Mardis Gras Fundraiser

The parishioners of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their 7th Annual Mardi Gras Dance Fundraiser. An evening of Line Dancing & Second Lining Mardi Gras Style, at St. Benedict the Moor Center from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday. A donation of $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the St. Benedict the Moor Building Fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, is having their Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 3. The speaker will be Sis. Gelda Singleton Chandler. Sport teams, social and civic organizations, sororities and fraternities and the public are invited. Super Bowl dinner will be served.

17th Year Anniversary Services

First United Baptist of Moorhead will be celebrating their pastor and wife’s 17th year anniversary at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10 with the Pastor Terry Cobbs, Sr. being the keynote speaker. Pre-Anniversary Services will begin at 7:00 p.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday, February 4-6. Speakers will include Pastor Orlando Franklin, Pastor Jessie King, and Pastor Sammie Rash. For more information contact Tammy Pernell at 662-897-8060.

Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

The members of the Swan Lake Church Family cordially invite you to their Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 10. The guest minister for the hour will be Minister Adoris Turner.

Church Service

Prophetess Shirley Ross will be the speaker at Full Gospel Church at 11a.m. Sunday, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center. Everyone is invited.

Usher Ministry Meeting

The South Sunflower County Usher Ministry Meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All ushers are encouraged to attend.

Revival

Cruger First Apostolic Church, 158 Blanchard Street, will be in revival at 7:00 p.m. nightly February 7th – February 8th. Revival services will conclude at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, February 10th. Evangelist Bobbie Barney of Chicago, Illinois an internationally renowned minister will be the speaker. The congregation would like to invite you to come and experience the power of the Holy Ghost and to hear the word of Lord from this anointed woman of God.

Harvest Celebration

Full Gospel Apostolic Church, located at 802 Westside Ave, Indianola, is having a Harvest Celebration at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday in February. Come help them "Celebrate Hope" through praise, worship, and God's anointed word!

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.