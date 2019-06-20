Church News June 20, 2019

Revival

Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Revival services continuing thru Friday. Prayer time will be at 6:30 p.m. nightly with service following at 7:00 p.m.

60th Annual Men’s Day

The men of Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invite you to their 60th Annual Men’s Day, at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Their speaker for this occasion is David C. Williams., and their theme is “Keeping in Step with the Spirit.” So, come out and hear some good singing, good praying, and good speaking and then enjoy the good fellowship.

Annual Men’s Day

The pastor and members of Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 2½ miles north of Moorhead on Hwy. 3, invite you to their annual Men’s Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker for this occasion will be Pastor Larry Dozier of Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Inverness.

Annual Choir

Day Program

The members of the Saint John Church family, 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, cordially invite your church family to their Annual Choir Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker for this glorious occasion is their very own Norman Mack.

29th Year Pastor

Anniversary

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their 29th Year Pastor Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. The special guest minister will be Rev. Sammie Rash of First United Baptist Church, Cleveland.

Annual Revival Services

The members of First United Baptist Church cordially invite you to attend their Annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly June 25-27. The guest evangelist for these three spirit filled nights will be Rev. Otis Anthony, Pastor of West Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington.

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship teaching lesson titled The Anointing; What Does the Bible Have to Say About the Anointing: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday June 26th.

Union Sunday School

Union Sunday School for Mount Pleasant Church, New Jerusalem Church and Mount Moriah Church will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Men’s Day 2019

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 261 French Road, presents Men’s Day 2019 at 11 a.m. June 30th. The theme is: Christian Men: They Are Watching You 1 John 2:6. The guest speaker will be Dr. Derrick Hamilton of First Bartlett Baptist Church, Memphis TN.

Men’s Day

Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, located at 909 Oak Street, Inverness invites you to celebrate their annual Men’s Day program at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Herron Wilson, pastor of Starangers Home and Pilgrim Rest of Shaw.

Fruit of the

Spirit Program

New Providence will be having the Fruit of the Spirit Program at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The speakers for the occasion will be Evangelist Mary Diggs, Sister Jennifer Russell and Evangelist Patricia Plummer. Thanking you in advance for spiritual participation.

Annual Women’s Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, invites you to their annual Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Temesa Love-Crawford of Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is “Women of God Using Prescriptions for a Godly Life.”

Vacation Bible School

Delmar Avenue Church of Christ, located at 426 N. Delmar Ave., Ruleville will offer a week of Vacation Bible School beginning at 6:00 p.m. daily July 8 – 12. For more info call 662-618-6032 or visit their website: www.delmaravecoc.org

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.