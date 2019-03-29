Church News March 28, 2019

Deacons and Laymen Prayer Breakfast

Sunflower County Laymen, will sponsor its prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The program will convene at First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge. The guest speaker will be Rev. Otis Anthony. All laymen, deacons, pastors, and mission workers are asked to share in this special event. All churches are invited. If you have any questions, please call Bro. Elvis Pernell at 207-2503, Bro. Mansfield Langston at 207-3091, or Bro. Sam Brock at 887-2833.

Union Sunday School

Union Sunday School for New Jerusalem Church, Mount Pleasant Church and Mount Moriah Church will be at Mount Pleasant Church, 617 Westside Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Friends and

Family Program

Restoration Ministries of the Apostolic Faith, 118 Second Street (downtown Indianola) cordially invites the public to their Friends and Family Day at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pack the Pews Family and Friends Day

Temple of Deliverance plans to pack the Lord’s house at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be their very own Pastor Glenn Donald. Food will be served, activities for the youth, and so much more instore!

Annual Family and Friends Day

The members of the Union Grove Baptist Church cordially invite you to their Annual Family and Friends Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Their theme for this program is Family and Friends Praising & Worshiping God Together (Psalm 122:1). The Spoken Word will be delivered by Pastor Jimmy Barnett, of Shady Grove, Inverness and Saint Peter, Sunflower. Please come out and help them lift up Jesus.

Fifth Sunday Service

Fifth Sunday Service for New Jerusalem Church and Oak Grove in Inverness will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove.

Annual Family and Friends Day Program

Pleasant Valley First Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their Annual Family and Friends Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Rev. Edward Thomas of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and Lake Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

Family and Friends’ Day Celebration

Mercy Ministries Church, 612 North Sunflower Avenue, Building 10, cordially invites you to their Family and Friends’ Day Celebration at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Pastor Joe Willie Hodges of Mount Zion Heathman Church amd Paxton Grove Church, Inverness.

National Women’s Month Celebration

O’Neal Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 213 East Quiver Street, in Sunflower, is celebrating National Women’s Month at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dorothy Jackson, pastor of Disney Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Greenville. They are asking you to donate worn shoes of any size and style for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Love Program

The public is cordially invited to a Love Program for Sister Dorothy “Ann” Clay at 3 p.m. Sunday at The Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. They look forward to seeing you there.

Women’s Day Program

New Hope Church of God in Christ, located at 600 Forrest St., Indianola will have their Women’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Dr. Viola McCaskill. The church pastor is Elder Mickey Page, who invites the public to attend.

Annual Choir Concert

Join Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Road, Indianola, MS for their Annual Choir Concert at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Special guests include; New Life St Paul of Belzoni, Saint Luke Church of God in Christ of Moorhead, Divine Purpose of Belzoni, and many more. For additional information contact Rose Giachelli at 662-207-075.

I Am That I Am Program

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower will be celebrating I Am That I Am Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. Thanking you in advance for spiritual participation.

Union Sunday School

Union Sunday School will convene with Rasberry United Methodist Church Sunday. Rasberry is located at the corner of Roosevelt Street and Hanna Avenue. The subject of the lesson is “Called to Discipleship”. All pastors, superintendents, and Sunday scholars are invited to attend their community fellowship. If you have any questions, please call Mr. Walter Gregory at 887-6552, or Mr. Sam Brock at 887-2833.

Annual Spring Revival

The members of The Little Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting their Annual Spring Revival beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, April 1 at 300 Brumfield Plantation Road, Inverness.

Walk with the Cross

You are invited to participate in Christ United Methodist Church’s annual “Walk with The Cross” which will take place at noon Good Friday, April 19. Participants will start at First United Methodist Church at 12 noon and will walk to Christ United Methodist Church, where there will be singing and a short devotion. Water and transportation back to FUMC will be provided.

Annual 7 Last Sayings of Jesus

Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 1303 4th Ave, will celebrate their Annual 7 Last Sayings of Jesus at Calvary at 7 p.m. April 19. Local pastors and churches will be guest speakers for this service.

Young Adult Ministry

The Young Adult Ministry of First United Baptist Church cordially invites you to their 4th annual Young Adult Ministry program to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28. The speaker will be Pastor Lisa Reed Day, pastor of Wasp Lake Missionary Baptist Church of Belzoni. The program’s theme will be “Trusting God to Do a New Thing” (Isaiah 43:19).