Church News October 24, 2019

Sunflower County

Laymen Meeting

Bring a friend as the Sunflower County Laymen hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. TODAY at First United Baptist Church, Indianola. Pastors, deacons, church trustees and laymen are invited to share in this fellowship. Rev. Otis Anthony will be the guest lecturer. For more info, please call: Bro. Mansfield Langston (207-3091); Bro. Elvis Pernell (207-2503); Bro. Karl Hannah (207-2058); or Bro. Sam Brock (887-2833).

Women’s Conference

You are invited to attend the Pilgrim Green Springhill Women’s Conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The theme is “Empowering and Equipping Today’s Woman through Scripture” and the keynote speaker will be Dr. Chris Miller of Mount Layton Church, Ruleville.

Mrs. Willie Lloyd’s

Annual Tea

The Saint James Ushers Ministry will celebrate their annual “Willie Lloyd’s Tea,” a black tie event, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the TLS building, 106 Front Street. A $20 ticket is required for admission. The guest speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Herron Wilson.

Woman’s Day

You are invited to Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 310 Church Avenue, at 11 a.m. Sunday when they will present their Woman's Day program. The speaker will be Evangelist Mary Johnson.

Pastor Appreciation

Service

New Mount Arria Missionary Baptist Church, 93 Charlie Ellis Road, cordially invites you to their Pastor and First Lady, Rev. William Earl and Sadie Reed’s 32nd-year anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest pastor for the occasion will be Rev. Billy Reed.

Family and Friends Day

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 400 Little Milton Avenue, Inverness, invites you to their annual Family and Friends Day which will begin at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

133rd Church

Anniversary

Big Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 510 Chandler Street, invites you to help celebrate their 133rd Church Anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Rev. James Washington Jr. of Brown Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Florence.

Pastor and Wife’s

Pre-Anniversary

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2½ miles N. Hwy. 3, Moorhead, invites you to their Pastor and Wife’s 3rd-year Pre-Anniversary celebration which will conclude at 2 p.m. Sunday with Rev. Harvey Green as the speaker.

Pastoral Installation

You are invited to Evangelist Shirley Bass’ Pastoral Installation at 2 p.m. Sunday at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 261 French Road. The guest pastor will be Lisa Reed Day of Wasp Lake Missionary Baptist Church, Belzoni.

Usher Day

You are invited to the Usher Day program to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Baptist Church, located at 506 MLK Jr. Drive, Moorhead.

Pastor Anniversary

Trinity State Temple, 64 West Pine Street, Moorhead cordially invites one and all to join them in celebrating their Pastor and Wife, Bishop Willie and First Lady Ollie Knighten’s 42nd Anniversary to take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.The guest speaker will be Elder Larry Lewis, pastor of Lighthouse and House of Prayer Church of God in Christ.

Prayer Breakfast

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, located at 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower invites everyone to their Saturday Morning Prayer and Fellowship Breakfast to take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

Choir Day Musical

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at Hwy. 82 Old Stinson Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their annual Choir Day Musical. This joyous occasion will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Woman’s Day

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 BB King Road, invites the public to their 60th annual Woman’s Day program to take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The featured speaker for this glorious occasion will be Dr. Gloria Ann Hooper Ray and the theme is “Bridging the Spiritual Divide Between Generations of Womes.”

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).