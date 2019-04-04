Community News April 4, 2019

State Conference

The 46th Annual State Conference of the Mississippi Council of the National Council of Negro Women, Incorporated will be held tomorrow through Sunday at the Greenville Higher Education Center, located at 2900 Highway 1 South in Greenville and hosted by the Dorothy I. Height Quad Counties Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., serving Sunflower, Bolivar, Leflore and Washington counties.

Beautillion

The Dorothy I. Height Quad Counties Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc., which serves Sunflower, Bolivar, Leflore and Washington counties, will host their 4th Annual Beautillion program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Harlow’s that was established to encourage more minority males to attend college. This year’s theme is “Power, Promise and Potential.” The beautillion is a formal event held each Spring. This allows the beaux, a select group of junior high and high school males, to be presented to society. This program is a special occasion in the lives of the young men and their families.

Class of ‘85

The Gentry High School Class of 1985 will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday April 7th at Pizza Hut. Please be on time!

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of the Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All alumni and friends of the Valley are invited to attend this meeting.

Food Box Pickup

The Sunflower County Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to those certified to receive food boxes. Boxes not picked up by 12:15 Tuesday will be issued from 12:15 to 1 p.m. to persons on the waiting list. The group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

SCCSD Monthly

Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District April Board Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Gentry High School.

Delta Baby Cafe

Sunflower County will have a new resource for expectant mothers and their families beginning in April. The Delta Baby Café - Let’s Talk will be located inside the Sunflower County Health Department in Indianola. The Café, which is a drop-in site for all pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum mothers and their families, will be open every Tuesday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. For more information families can call Jackie Lambert at 662-763-1744.

Summer Feeding

Program

To all churches and organizations sponsoring summer feeding programs for children 1-18 years of age: Sunflower/Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. is once again the sponsoring agency for the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). They can provide your children with two meals per day. For more info, please contact Linda Marshall, Barbara Brown or Monica Hope at 662-887-1431 or 662-887-5655 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the following phone numbers after 5 p.m.: Barbara Brown (662-207-2799), Linda Marshall (662-616-4789), Monica Hope (662-207-0765).

MSU Extension Service

nSunflower Stitchers will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. April 17th at the Extension Office. Please call the office if you woud like to join this group.

nThe Diabetic Support Group will meet at noon Thursday and April 25th at the B.B. King Museum. Lunch will be served along with educational lessons to help you better manage your diabetes.

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

nBeginners Quilting Class will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, April 10 & 11 at the Extension office. There is a $20 registration fee. Please come by the office to sign up and get the list of materials needed! Must have some knowledge of machine sewing. Space is limited!

nAttention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by tomorrow.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

Library Events

nJoin us for Financial Literacy for Kids from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin us for Library Trivia on April 8, 10 & 12 at the Drew Public Library and on April 9 & 11 at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library.

nJoin us for Selfies with Siblings from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin us for Tea Time Bingo from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 15 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin us for story time featuring The Lorax by Dr. Seuss from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Drew Public Library and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 at Horace Stansel Memorial Library.

nJoin us for story time featuring Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs by Judi Barrett from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin the fun and help us complete our Puzzle of the month at our Puzzles, Puzzles and More Puzzles program from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Inverness Public Library

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.