Community News January 16, 2020

Retired Education Personnel

The Retired Education Personnel of Sunflower County will meet at 1 p.m. TOMORROW at the Henry Seymour Library. All retirees are encouraged to attend!

Annual Dr.

MLK Parade

The 100 Black Men of the Mississippi Delta will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Greenville. The entire community is invited to participate and attend. If you intend to participate please contact Willie Griffin, parade chairman, (662-335-1966) or Alfred Rankins Sr., parade vice-chair (662-379-0441) for entry forms. All participants MUST submit a participation entry form no later than TODAY. The parade will be followed by the annual King Day Program at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 611 Gamble St., Greenville.

Founders’ Day

Program

The Theta Pi Zeta and Psi Gamma chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. cordially invite you to join them for “Celebrating 100 Years of Zeta” at 2 p.m. Saturday as they honor their founders and their legacy of service. The program will take place at Mississippi Valley State University’s Student Union Royal Room on the Itta Bena campus.

Girl Scouts

Community Service

Girl Scout Troop 30099, under the leadership of Sherease Monroe, will perform community service on Monday, Jan. 20. The girls will distribute vegetable soup and crackers as they visit personal care homes, adult daycare centers, the police department and the sheriff’s department.

Alcorn Alumni

Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Alcorn State University National Alumni Association, Inc. will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on B. B. King Road in Indianola. All members are encouraged to attend.

MSU Extension

Service

♦The Sunflower County Livestock Show will take place Saturday. This year Bolivar County will join in and start at 9 a.m. followed by Sunflower County at 1 p.m. at the Livestock Barn in Sunflower. Come out and support your local livestock 4-Hers exhibit their projects!

♦The Private Applicator Certification Program training will be offered at the Sunflower County Extension Office at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Mar. 19. A $20 fee per person is required. A check payable to MSU-ES is the preferred method of payment (NO CASH). For more info, contact Alex Deason, Extension Agent, at 601-562-7200 or a.deason@msstate.edu.

♦Sunflower Stitchers meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday (Feb. 19) of every month. Please call the office (887-4601) if you are interested in joining this group.

♦Make your New Year’s resolution to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life Senior Citizen Exercising Class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

B.B. King Museum Events

♦ Piano and Guitar Lessons! Come by the museum to register!

♦ Be Smart – Take Control of your Diabetes meets during the noon hour every 4th Thursday (Jan. 23) of the month.

Business Conference

Life Enhancement and Development (LEAD) presents a one day conference for small business owners and entrepreneurs beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at St Luke’s multipurpose building, located at 307 Sunflower Street, Moorhead. There will be: free registration; free lunch; $500 scholarships for entrepreneurs and business owners; financial partners meet-and-greet; think tank / start-up sessions; motivational speakers; business networking mixer; door prizes and give-a-ways. For more information contact Cresandra Washington at (662) 607-9638 or cresandrawashington@yahoo.com.

Bears Den Steering Committee

The Bears Den Steering Committee 2020 will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Betty's Place.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 8. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748

.Library Events

♦ Come and join us for Line Dancing Class on Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

♦ Join us for our Waterless Snow Globe making program on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library, Indianola.

♦ Join us for Puzzles, Puzzles, and More Puzzles program in honor of National Puzzle Day on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville.

♦ The Sunflower County Library System is now offering Hoopla, a digital media lending service. You can instantly borrow eBooks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with your library card. So, stop by or call any branch to get started.

♦ Please note that the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library in Moorhead is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

Reading and Math

Tutoring

Tutoring services are being offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students ages 5 to 14 receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments are provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.

Earn Your Diploma

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free. Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youths who are struggling in school or no longer attending. College classes also available through a local university. For an application or more info, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit their website: msyouthchallenge.org.