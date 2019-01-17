Community News January 17, 2019

SCCSD Monthly Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District September Board Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. today at the Robert L. Merritt Junior High School.

Retired Education

Personnel

The Retired Education Personell of Sunflower County will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the Henry Seymour Library. All retirees are invited to attend.

Dr. MLK Brunch

The Seventh Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Brunch will be held at 10:00 a. m. Saturday at the St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Center, 403 Church Avenue. The speaker is Rev. W. T. McCormick, Pastor of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Inverness. Everyone is invited to attend.

Indianola Youth Soccer

Indianola Youth Soccer Organization registration for spring season is open until January 22. Applications may be picked up at local banks. This registration is only for players who did not play in the fall 2018 season. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact them on Facebook or email them at indianolayso@yahoo.com.

Breastfeeding Support Workshop

Delta Home Visiting supported by Delta Health Alliance will hold a healthy start community workshop, Boosting Breastfeeding Support: Community Strategies to suopport Breastfeeding from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. January 24 in The Family Room at Eearly Headstart Childcare Partnership building, located at 114 Second St. This workshop will be lead by world renowned breastfeeding expert, Cathy Carothers, Co-Director of Every Mother, Inc.

I Am Martin

The Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. Senior Companion Volunteers in conjuction with the 8th grade classes of Merritt Middle School will present "I Am Martin." The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 24 in the school auditorium with special guest Reverend Herron Wilson. The public is invited as they honor the memories and services of the late Dr. Martin Luther King.

B.B. King Museum

There will be community yoga at the museum at 10 a.m. Sunday, January 27.

Boston Butts for Books

The Indianola Literacy Coalition is having a “Boston Butts for Books” fundraiser. Tickets are $30 and available until January 25. For more information or to purchase your ticket please call 662-207-5082.

Indianola City

League Registration

All coaches, volunteers and children interested in participating in the city’s basketball program can stop by the Bethune Center for registration forms. Registration is now through February 8. Birth certificate is required for new participants. A $20.00 fee is due upon registration. For more information you can call Carolyn O’Neal at (662) 887-4267 or (662) 207-2680.

Annual Tree Give-A-Way

The Sunflower Co. Soil & Water Conservation District will host its Annual Tree Giveaway to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday, Feb. 14 at the USDA Service Center located on Martin Luther King Dr. (next to WIN Job Center) in Indianola. The trees are available until gone. Come early as supplies are limited. For any questions contact Tammy Kitchens @ 662-887-9799, ext. 3.

MSU Extension Service - ServSafe® Food Safety Certification Course

Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19th. The class will be held at The Capps Center, Indianola. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by Friday, February 1st.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

Library Events

nJoin us for Taste Testing and Storytime with the OrganWise Guys on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin us in making foaming snow on Monday, January 14, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Drew Public Library, Drew, MS and on Tuesday, January 15, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville, MS.

nCome and join us for a Reading Picnic in January on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

nCome and meet the OrganWise Guys on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville, MS and on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Drew Public Library, Drew, MS.

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at 662-887-1672, Ext. 108.