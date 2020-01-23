Community News January 23, 2020

Community Meetings

Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. invites the community to come out and discuss transportation needs for Sunflower County citizens. Meetings will be held at two separate locations TODAY. The specific times and locations are: 11:30 a.m. at Ruleville Youth Center, 101 Oscar Street, Ruleville, and 6 p.m. at SHCPI Central Office, 414 MLK Drive, Indianola.

MSU Extension

Service

♦The Private Applicator Certification Program training will be offered at the Sunflower County Extension Office at 9 a.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Mar. 19. A $20 fee per person is required. A check payable to MSU-ES is the preferred method of payment (NO CASH). For more info, contact Alex Deason, Extension Agent, at 601-562-7200 or a.deason@msstate.edu.

Attention! Restaurant owners, managers, employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. The cost is $140 per person. Space is limited so sign up today. MUST REGISTER BY FRIDAY, JANUARY 31ST. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting – become ServSafe® certified.

Sunflower Stitchers meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday (Feb. 19) of every month. Please call the office (887-4601) if you are interested in joining this group.

♦Make your New Year’s resolution to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life Senior Citizen Exercising Class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

B.B. King Museum Events

Be Smart – Take Control of your Diabetes meets during the noon hour every 4th Thursday (TODAY) of the month.

Piano and Guitar Lessons! Come by the museum to register!

Library Events

Come and join us for Line Dancing Class TODAY and next Thursday (Jan. 30) from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

Join us for our Waterless Snow Globe making program on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library, Indianola.

Join us for Puzzles, Puzzles, and More Puzzles program in honor of National Puzzle Day on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville.

The Sunflower County Library System is now offering Hoopla, a digital media lending service. You can instantly borrow eBooks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with your library card. So, stop by or call any branch to get started.

♦ Please note that the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library in Moorhead is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

Business Conference

Life Enhancement and Development (LEAD) presents a one day conference for small business owners and entrepreneurs beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at St Luke’s multipurpose building, located at 307 Sunflower Street, Moorhead. There will be: free registration; free lunch; $500 scholarships for entrepreneurs and business owners; financial partners meet-and-greet; think tank / start-up sessions; motivational speakers; business networking mixer; door prizes and give-a-ways. For more information contact Cresandra Washington at (662) 607-9638 or cresandrawashington@yahoo.com.

Bears Den Steering Committee

The Bears Den Steering Committee 2020 will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at Betty's Place.

Johnson Cemetery Committee

The Johnson Cemetery Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday at the home of David Jackson, 123 Charlie Ellis Road. All interested persons may attend. For more info, call 662-347-5178.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 8. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

Indianola Community Fund

Indianola Community Fund applications are now available and may be picked up at the Indianola Chamber Main Street office. Any non-profit agency is welcome to apply. Applications are due back by Monday, Feb. 10. Please contact the Chamber Main Street office at 662-887-4454 for questions or if you would like an application emailed to your agency. If you or your agency have not already made your donation to this worthy Indianola cause....donations are gratefully still being accepted. Please mail your donation to Indianola Community Fund, P. O. Box 151, Indianola, MS 38751.

Annual Tree

Giveaway

The Sunflower County Soil & Water Conservation District will host its Annual Tree Giveaway on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the USDA Service Center, located at 212 N. MLK Jr. Drive in Indianola. Come early, supplies are limited.

Reading and

Math Tutoring

Tutoring services are being offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students ages 5 to 14 receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments are provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.

Earn Your Diploma

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free. Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youths who are struggling in school or no longer attending. College classes also available through a local university. For an application or more info, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit their website: msyouthchallenge.org.