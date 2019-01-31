Community News January 31, 2019

Black History Program

The Sunflower County Branch 5333 of the NAACP will have its Annual Black History Program at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. Ms. Juanita Scott will be honored for her dedicated service and committment to the NAACP. The newly elected Chancery Court Judge, Debra Giles, will be the speaker. The theme is “Defeat Hate, Vote”. The public is invited.

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, February 4 in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to attend.

Book Fair

Ruleville Elementary School is having a Book Fair Feb. 4 through Feb. 8. All purchases benefit the school. You may also shop online through Feb. 12 at http://onlinebookfairs.scholastic.com/entrance.aspx?FID=4350533&direct=Y.

Indianola City

League Registration

All coaches, volunteers and children interested in participating in the city’s basketball program can stop by the Bethune Center for registration forms. Registration is now through February 8. Birth certificate is required for new participants. A $20.00 fee is due upon registration. For more information you can call Carolyn O’Neal at (662) 887-4267 or (662) 207-2680.

Gentry Choir Fundraiser Committee Meeting

The Gentry High School Choir fundraiser committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday February 9 at Mt. Beulah, 310 Church Street. They are raising money for the Choir along with Mr. Jackson and to have a recognition banquet for them. They are asking business, churches, organizations and citizens to make a donation to the Gentry High School Choir Recognition Account at Community Bank. The account is entrusted to Rev. Larry Dozier and Rev. Adoris Turner. Checks may be made out to Gentry High School Choir with Rev. Dozier or Rev. Turner in the memo section.

Celebrate Black History

Join the celebration of black history reflecting back while rehashing and the impact of Project Head Start-The formative years of Associated Head Start – Sunflower County Project Head Start, which was born right here in Indianola, MS starting in 1965. “Come join an evening of Remembering “ Saturday, February 9 at Gabby’s, corner of Front and Second St. If interested contact Bobby Deal White, Drew, Georgia Sibley, Ruleville, Louella Stovall, Sunflower, Betty Strong Butler, Indianola, Linda Smith-Myles, Indianola, Virginia McLaurin, Indianola.

SCCSD Work Session/Monthly Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District February Work Session will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 12. Immediately following will be the February Board Meeting at 6 p.m. Both will be held at the Drew Hunter Middle School, 10 Swoope Road, Drew 38737.

Annual Tree Give-A-Way

The Sunflower Co. Soil & Water Conservation District will host its Annual Tree Giveaway to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday, Feb. 14 at the USDA Service Center located on Martin Luther King Dr. (next to WIN Job Center) in Indianola. The trees are available until gone. Come early as supplies are limited. For any questions contact Tammy Kitchens @ 662-887-9799, ext. 3.

MSU Extension Service - ServSafe® Food Safety Certification Course

Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19th. The class will be held at The Capps Center, Indianola. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by Friday, February 1st.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

MSU Extension Service - Interactive Video Master Gardner Training

The Sunflower County Extension Service will host the Interactive Video Master Gardner training. The training will start Tuesday, February 19 and end on Tuesday, March 26. The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. at the Extension Office. The cost for the training is $100. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardner, please come by the office to sign up. Space is limited. Deadline to register is Friday, February 8th.

Library Events

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at 662-887-1672, Ext. 108.