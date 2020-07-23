Community News July 23, 2020

MSU Extension

Service

Due to COVID-19, Mississippi State University Extension Sunflower County has currently suspended face-to-face ServSafe classes at the local Extension Office. To supply clients with the ServSafe Manager’s Certification, Ann Twiner, Sunflower County Extension Agent, will offer online proctoring at the Sunflower County office. The client will come in and complete their exam online on one of the office’s computers. They will only accept one client at a time. Face-to-face teaching will not be provided, but practice material and a book are available for purchase. Clients MAY NOT use the studying material or book during the test. The cost of the course is $150 (for book/studying material and seat code); $110 if you already have a book and studying material, payable by cashier check or money order only. You must wear personal protective equipment (PPE), a face mask, or covering. Guidelines put in place by the CDC must be followed. For more information on the CDC guidelines, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. If you are experiencing any symptoms or have traveled out of the country or state, you will not be allowed to enter the proctor site. Please call and cancel your appointment if anything arises. You must first call the Extension office at 887-1901 to set up an appointment to register and pick up materials, then set up your testing date.

The Extension Service is branching out to do virtual programs. On Facebook, check out “MSU Extension Get Down Delta” group and request to join----or check them out on Instagram. Starting July 6, Extension will be presenting the virtual Walk-A-Weigh program. Through this program participants will learn about healthy lifestyles, being active 30 minutes a day/5 days a week, the importance of getting enough fiber, water, fruits and vegetables, label reading, etc. For more information call Ann Twiner, Sunflower County Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.

Due to the most recent COVID-19 information, MSU Extension Administration has made the decision that all local, regional, and state-level MSU Extension/4-H sponsored programs are temporarily postponed until after August 1 or further notification. The Sunflower County Extension Office will remain closed during this time for face-to-face meetings. Please contact Extension Agent Ann Twiner at 662-887-1901 or ann.twiner@msstate.edu if you have any questions or input on future programs, including computer/social media/iPhone classes, adult sewing classes, food canning classes, etc.

B.B. King Museum

All programs and events at the museum are postponed until further notice.

Farmers Market

Canceled

Indianola Chamber Main Street, along with the Sunflower County Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group and the Farmers Market Board of Directors, has made the decision to not have the Farmers Market this year. For the safety of the community, and especially for its senior citizens, this is their effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Back to Business

Grant Program

Back to Business Mississippi is a grant program designed to help businesses in Mississippi with 50 or fewer employees recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. If you own a small business that has 50 or fewer employees and were affected by COVID-19, you could be eligible for grants of up to $25,000. For more info and to apply, visit backtobusinessms.org.

COVID-19

Feeding For Kids

Ages 1 to 18. Monday through Friday.

Feeding Sites:

Moorhead Library, 802 Johnny Russell Drive, Moorhead (4:30 p.m.)

Annie Mae Strong Community Building, 209 East Torrey Street, Sunflower (4:30 p.m.)

Coleman Building, 214 Front St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Greater New Jerusalem, 1111 Garrard Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Bethune Center, 1700 Bates Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Neighborhood Facility Building, 702 Roosevelt St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Rasberry United Methodist Church, 511 Roosevelt St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Word of Life, 1108 Third Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)