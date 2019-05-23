Community News May 23, 2019

Class of ‘68

Gentry High School Class of 1968, will have their Monthly Retreat at 6:00 p.m. today, 406 B B King Rd. Gentry High School Classes of the 50s and 60s are invited. Come and enjoy naming that old but not forgotten Tune, while rehashing old memories. Bring your lawn chair.

Gentry High School Scholarships Class

Night

Gentry High School Class Night will be held at 7:00 p.m tonight in the L. R. Brown Athletic Complex. Gentry High School Graduation will be held at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow in the L.R. Brown Athletic Complex.

Class of ‘85

Gentry High School Class of 1985 will meet at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut. Plans for reunion will be discussed. Please be on time.

Class of ‘80

Gentry High School Class of 1980 will have an imprtant meeting at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s. Asking all members to please be present.

First Annual Luncheon

Sunflower County Triad is having their First Annual Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the Indianola National Guarrd Armory, 15 Terminal Road. There will be door prizes, music, games, food and fun.

Summer Enrichment Camp

Reaching Starz announces their Summer Enrichment Camp for ages 5 to18 that will begin June 1, impacting lives through real experiences. Registration ends tomorrow. Contact Casey Coleman for more info: 662-207-2048 or reachingstarz93@gmail.com.

Digital Media Marketing Academy

Compurecycling Center Inc., 1719 George Abraham Boulevard, Greenville, is sponsoring a Digital Media Marketing Academy beginning June 3. Students will complete hands-on digital storytelling and project management to gain key concepts in digital strategy. There are limited seats and pre-registration is suggested. For more information call 662-335-2060.

Yellow Dog Festival

The Moorhead Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Yellow Dog Festival on Saturday, June 8th in downtown Moorhead. Booth spaces are available – applications are available at City Hall or contact Mayor George Holland (207-5380). This year’s entertainers are: DJ Soul Master, United Male Chorus, Jake and the Pearl St. Jumpers, Tenisha Bass, and others. The BBQ Champ, Randy Brownlee is sponsoring a cook-off contest. Contact: Randy (207-4350), Kenny Wraggs (207-3193) or Steve Hayes, Jr. (303-5632) for more information. Food, fun and entertainment for the whole family – bring your lawn chair!

SCCSD Monthly Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District June Board Meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Ruleville Middle School, 250 E. Oscar Rd., Ruleville, 38771

Class of ‘79

The 1979 class of Gentry High School is celebrating their 40th class reunion July 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. A weekend of fun activities is scheduled, including an “All White Throwback Boat Party!” This is an open invitation to all Gentry alumni from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s to attend and renew old friendships and share old memories with the class of ‘79. For additional information please contact co-chairs Delinda Thomas at thomas.delinda@att.net or John Robinson at johnfrobinston1961@gmail.com.

SCCSD Summer Work Schedule

Sunflower County Consolidated School District summer work schedule will be Monday-Thursday 7:30-6:30pm. These hours will begin May 27 - July 8.

MSU Extension Service

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.