Community News May 7, 2020

GHS Class of ’59

The Gentry High School Class of 1959 meeting that was scheduled for TODAY has been canceled until further notice.

Food Box Pick Up

The Sunflower County/Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes at the Scout Hut from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 11 and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 to those certified to receive food boxes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one will be permitted to enter the building. YOU ARE ASKED TO REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE. Traffic will be one way only. Please follow further instructions that will be given at the site.

S.O.S. Chatroom

Session

The monthly "Safe Online Space (S.O.S.) for Healing Conversations" local online chatroom session for sexual assault victims/survivors will be held Monday, May 18. The topic for discussion: Coping with Flashbacks, Nightmares, and Triggers. Victims/Survivors may log on at http://www.ourhousevoices.com from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. S.O.S. for Healing Conversations is an anonymous and secure online support group for survivors of sexual violence to connect with each other and get help.

COVID-19 Feeding

For Kids

Ages 1 to 18. Monday through Friday. Feeding Sites:

Moorhead Library, 802 Johnny Russell Drive, Moorhead (4:30 p.m.)

Annie Mae Strong Community Building, 209 East Torrey Street, Sunflower (4:30 p.m.)

Coleman Building, 214 Front St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Greater New Jerusalem, 1111 Garrard Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Bethune Center, 1700 Bates Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Neighborhood Facility Building, 702 Roosevelt St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Rasberry United Methodist Church, 511 Roosevelt St., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Word of Life, 1108 Third Ave., Indianola (5:30 p.m.)

Library Events

Due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and library closures, Prenda Code Club has been made available for our patrons to learn coding at home. You may now sign up for a free account in Prenda. Simply go to https://app.prendacodeclub.com to create an account for the first time and you will be up and coding in no time!

All other library programs are temporarily postponed.

MSU Extension

Service

Due to the most recent COVID-19 Virus information, MSU Extension Administration has made the decision that all local, regional, and state-level MSU Extension/4-H sponsored programs are temporarily postponed until May 10 or further notification. The Sunflower County Extension Office will remain open during this time with basic operations and regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will continue until further notice. Please contact our office at 662-887-4601 if you have any questions.

B.B. King Museum Events

All programs and events at the museum are postponed until further notice.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, normally hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL JUNE. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

After-School Tutoring

After-school tutoring classes at Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street are temporarily postponed. When the program restarts, students will receive tutoring instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A meal for the children will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.