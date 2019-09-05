Community News May 9, 2019

Class of ‘59

Gentry High School Class of 1959, will meet at 5 p.m. today in the annex of Mount Beulah Church. All are invited to attend.

Carpentry Training

An 8 Week Carpentry Training is being offered from 6 to 9 p.m. now through June 27 at the Capps Center, 920 Hwy 82. Training is FREE and class meets Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Requirements are a high school graduate, 18 years or older and pre-requisites are Career Readiness Certificate (CRC) and Minimum of Silver Certificate (test will be given if needed). For registration and transportation callCynthia Woodall at 601-720-3346.

Basketball Tournament

The Indianola Men of Standards will be hosting a 3-on-3 Double Elimination Basketball Tournament at Gentry High School at 9 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Peirce McIntosh at 662-571-1200 or email him at mcintoshp1951@hotmail.com.

Annual Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers is sponsoring their Annual Food Drive this Saturday. No bags will be left in mail boxes this year, so leave non-perishables in or beside your box.

Food Box Pickup

The Sunflower County Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to those certified to receive food boxes. Boxes not picked up by 12:15 Tuesday will be issued from 12:15 to 1 p.m. to persons on the waiting list. The group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

SCCSD Board Meeting

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s May board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Inverness Elementary School.

Community

Conversations About Opioids

The DOT Initiative is having a forum: Community Conversations About Opioids from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the Capps Center, 82 Stoneville Road, Stoneville. The guest speaker will be David Trewolla from State Opioid Coordinator Department of Mental Health. For more information contact Sha’Ketta Davis at 662-390-6666 or email sdavis@deltahealthalliance.org

Job Readiness & Employability Skills

Training

There will be a Job Readiness and Employability Skills Training from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at the Capps Center, Room 116 920, Hwy 82. Lunch and snacks will be provided. For registration and transportation callCynthia Woodall at 601-720-3346.

Mission Mississippi Meeting

What is Mission Mississippi? We are Christians from different churches from all over Sunflower County. We are black. We are white. We are women. We are men. We gather because we want to foster greater unity in the Body of Christ right here in Indianola, and we invite you to join us for our next meeting. We will share a meal, learn about what it takes to build meaningful relationships with people with different racial and/or denominational backgrounds, and plan our next steps. All are welcome! We will gather at noon Thursday, May 16th at The Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church at 702 N. Sunflower Avenue.

Drug Court Graduation

The Fourth Circuit Drug Court is hosting a Graduation for Drug Court participants at 2:00 p.m. May 20 at Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) J.T. Hall Coliseum.

Job Fair

Greenville will be having their Regional Job Far from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Washington County Convention Center, 1040 South Raceway Road, Greenville. There will be no admission fee. Be prepared to present yourself for job interviews. Many employment opportunities will be available.

Class of ‘68

Gentry High School Class of 1968, will have their Monthly Retreat at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 406 B B King Rd. Gentry High School Classes of the 50s and 60s are invited. Come and enjoy naming that old but not forgotten Tune, while rehashing old memories. Bring your lawn chair.

Summer Enrichment Camp

Reaching Starz announces their Summer Enrichment Camp for ages 5 to18 that will begin June 1, impacting lives through real experiences. Registration continues through May 24. Contact Casey Coleman for more info: 662-207-2048 or reachingstarz93@gmail.com.

Digital Media Marketing Academy

Compurecycling Center Inc., 1719 George Abraham Boulevard, Greenville, is sponsoring a Digital Media Marketing Academy beginning June 3. Students will complete hands-on digital storytelling and project management to gain key concepts in digital strategy. There are limited seats and pre-registration is suggested. For more information call 662-335-2060.

MSU Extension Service

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.