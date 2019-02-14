Cops and Robbers February 14, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Feb. 6 at 10:48 a.m., Lakendrick Jamal Raymond, 25, 402 Spruce St., was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no/expired driver’s license and seat belt violation after police made a traffic stop on a tan 1999 Oldsmobile Delta 88 and found a large amount of marijuana. Officers also seized $137 in cash.

On Feb. 3 at 1:13 p.m., Sheldon Berndell Lee, 1114 Bates Ave., was arrested and charged with contempt of court—violation of a protection order and Geneva Patricia Green, 630 Roosevelt St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police, after police were called to the 600 block of Roosevelt Street about Lee going to Green's home, harassing her and violating the protection order.

On Friday at 2:57 a.m., Tajoda Richard, 22, 307 West Gresham St., was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries (first offense) and malicious mischief (under $1,000) after a 20-year-old West Gresham Street man called officers to the South Sunflower County Hospital and said Richard, the mother of his child, hit him in the head with a bottle, damaged his 50-inch flat screen TV and Playstation 4 game plus broke the back and front windshield out of his car while it was parked at the hospital.

In other calls,

On Sunday at 8:11 a.m., an Indianola police officer was called to the North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville because a 34-year-old Chapman Street man said he was assaulted by a friend in Indianola. According to the man, his friend got mad because he lost his rent money playing in a card game, so the friend assaulted him and took all of the money he had on him, which was $400 cash.

On Sunday at 5:17 a.m., a Double Quick employee said someone came into the store on the corner of U.S. 82 and MS 448 demanding money and got away with $200.

On Saturday at 2:41 p.m., a 33-year-old Cleveland Street woman says someone stole a Cobra .380 semi-automatic pistol, valued at $192, out of her purse.

On Friday at 8:03 a.m., a 24-year-old Forrest Street woman said someone stole $50 from her vehicle.

On Feb. 4 at 2:50 p.m., a 45-year-old Broadmoor Drive man was listed as the suspect in the theft of a Rheem air conditioning unit from the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

On Sunday at 6:10 p.m., a 74-year-old Easy Street man said a 52-year-old West Davis Circle man came underneath his porch and stole his Stihl leaf blower and weed eater valued at $800.

On Friday at 2:12 a.m., a 49-year-old Henry Rosser Drive man said another man threatened him in the 300 block of North Martin Luther King Drive.

On Feb. 6 at 3:12 p.m., a Wiggins Road woman said a 17-year-old Gillespie Drive girl was harassing and threatening her.

On Monday at 8:57 a.m., a 21-year-old Inwood Street, Moorhead woman said a 25-year-old Stonewall Drive man was trying to kick the door in on a residence in the 300 block of West Gresham Street.

On Friday at 1:07 a.m., an 18 year old College Avenue man said someone broke into his home and stole $50 cash and an AirHawk air rifle valued at $100.

On Feb. 5 at 2:26 p.m., a 40-year-old Lunar Circle man said a 35-year-old Walker Street man assaulted him in the free park on Church Street on Feb. 2.

On Feb. 5 at 6:56 p.m., a U.S. 82 East woman said someone stole a Juul pod device USB charger valued at $37 from her car at the Double Quick on U.S. 82 and MS 448.

On Monday at 8:03 a.m., a 74-year-old Kinlock Road woman said a 69-year-old Beaverdam Road man cut all four tires on her 1999 Chevrolet Malibu.

On Feb. 5 at 11:19 am, a 65-year-old Garrard Road woman said a 47-year-old Terrance Drive woman is harassing her non-stop by calling her and texting her phone after she has told the woman to stop.

On Feb. 5 at 3:15 p.m., a Henderson Street man said that a tree had fallen onto a 2001 Buick owned by a Gillespie Drive man while it was parked in the parking lot at the Royal Ridge Apartments.

On Feb. 5 at 11 a.m., a 28-year-old Mimosa Drive woman said a 22-year-old Chandler Street woman broke a window out of her home with a bat.

On Monday at 1:46 p.m., a North Sunflower Avenue woman said someone broke into The Church of the Living God, on Front Street Ext., through a back window and stole a $300 amplifier.

On Feb. 6 at 7:24 p.m., a 57-year-old Lamar Street woman said a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman was harassing her and violated a bond with conditions. The woman said her son sent her a message that the 19-year-old woman sent to his phone.

On Saturday at 10:40 a.m., a Timber Cove, Oxford woman said someone burned the front lawn on her rental property in the 400 block of Westside Avenue.

On Feb. 3 at 2:33 p.m., a 19-year-old Bates Avenue woman and a 30-year-old Bates Avenue man said a 28 year-old Roosevelt Street woman along with another man and woman came to the 1100 block Bates Avenue and threatened to assault her.

On Thursday at 5:35 p.m., a Youngblood Street woman said that she heard dog barking around 3:30 a.m., and discovered that someone had damaged her 2002 Lincoln sedan by taking a silver strip off the rear bumper.

On Sunday at 9:45 p.m., a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman said her child's father, a 38-year-old Westside Avenue man, has her vehicle, which he acquired while she was locked up, and won't give it back.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail Feb. 5 to Feb. 12,

On Feb. 6 at 5:50 p.m., Cordarius Leflore, 32, 123 Barnes St., was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Walter Bell Jr, 36, 610 Chandler St., was arrested and charged with malicious mischief.

On Friday at 6:20 p.m., Jermany Cordell Moton, 28, 622 Coates St., was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

On Saturday at 5:27 a.m., Eugene Mitchell McShane, 43, 104 Janet Davis Circle was arrested and charged with contempt of court for failure to appear.

On Saturday at 11:43 p.m., Sherika Shanta Zollicoffer, 36, 5220 Patrick Henry Dr, Memphis was arrested and charged with no/expired driver's license and DUI (first offense).

On Sunday at 1:19 a.m., Tammernique Parker, 18, 603 West Gresham St., was arrested and charged with no proof of liability insurance and DUI (first offense).