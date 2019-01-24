Church News January 24, 2019

Annual Mission Day

The members of Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their Annual Mission Day of Celebration for First Responders at 11 a.m. Sunday. They will honor the First Responders of Sunflower County with the Word and dinner, immediately after service. Please join them in expressing love and gratitude to all who work to keep the county safe.

Conference Revival

There will be a Conference Revival at Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ located at 1111 Garrard Road at 7:00 pm nightly Tuesday, January 29 through Friday, February 1! Pastor Henry Walker will speak on Marriage and singles life Tuesday. Elder Lamar Moore will speak on the Holy Ghost Wednesday and Supt. Joseph Hawkins from Starkville on Thursday and Friday night! Everyone is invited

Month’s Prayer Revival: A Holy Consecration

Trinity House of Prayer invites everyone to come out and join them in Prayer Revival with prayer at 6 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday, now through January 31 at Trinity House of Prayer, 64 Pine Street, Moorhead. Call for prayer according to the book of Joel chapter 1 verse 14 “Sanctify Ye A Fast’. For more information call Bishop Willie Knighten at 662-207-6402.

Mardis Gras Fundraiser

The parishioners of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their 7th Annual Mardi Gras Dance Fundraiser. An evening of Line Dancing & Second Lining Mardi Gras Style, at St. Benedict the Moor Center from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday, February 2. A donation of $15 per person in advance and $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the St. Benedict the Moor Building Fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

The members of the Swan Lake Church Family cordially invite you to their Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 10. The guest minister for the hour will be Minister Adoris Turner

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.