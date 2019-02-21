Why do we not sing the Doxology anymore?

Something that many churches haven’t sung in a long time is the Doxology. I can remember the days this was something sang every Sunday especially at the end of the service or before the offering was taken. I can’t say that every church doesn’t sing it anymore; it is just that I haven’t heard it in any of the ones I have attended in several years.

Even though the Doxology was written in 1674 by Thomas Ken it has been printed in many hymnals even until today. I have always heard it as a praise song and treated it this way. I have researched on why many churches do not use it anymore and one of the reasons is because it has become antiquated. How does a song praising God ever become antiquated?

A good friend of mine, who is also a minister of music, now retired but serving in an interim capacity at a church, told me he doesn’t understand why many music leaders don’t sing this tremendous praise song. I remember 40 plus years ago when we were in the same church he led our congregation in the Doxology just about every Sunday. When asked if he still uses this song at the church he is serving he told me, “We sing it every Sunday or at least every other Sunday. It is a great praise song to our Heavenly Father and we should acknowledge Him through it.”

I realize that most of you that read these devotionals have heard or seen this wonderful song but I am printing the words below just to remind you how great our God is.

“Praise God from whom all blessings flow; Praise him, all creatures here below;

Praise him above, ye heavenly host; Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.”

These words are etched into my heart and I would hope it is in yours also. We have a great, majestic God that we serve and we should honor Him in every way possible. Per chance you don’t know Jesus as your Lord and Savior, ask Him into your heart today. He doesn’t ask you to change your ways of the world but once He is guiding your thoughts and actions worldly things will pass away.

We need to remember what we are told in Psalm 150:6; “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.” Singing or saying the Doxology every day of our life is a great reminder to us just how awesome our God is!