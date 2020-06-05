Anthony Davis brings 20 years experience coaching boys basketball

Coaching changes can be hard on a program but many times those transitions can be exciting.

The Thomas E. Edwards boys basketball team will have a new coach next fall, and it’s someone who is familiar with the Delta and has two state championships to his name.

Former Shaw High School Head Coach Anthony Davis will join the Tiger program after spending 20 seasons with the Hawks.

“We are very excited to have Coach Davis to join our Tiger team,” said Thomas E. Edwards Principal Eric Lakes. “He is a proven leader and winner, and we expect nothing less of him at Thomas E. Edwards, Sr. High School. Coach Davis will be an asset, not only on the court, but in the school and the communities we serve. We are just adding another member to the winning team at Thomas E. Edwards, Sr. High School.”

Davis will also coach P.E. at the school.

“Thomas E. Edwards opened their doors and welcomed me with open arms,” Davis told The E-T this week. “I felt like they wanted me, and I felt like it was the right fit.”

Davis said some changes that occurred within his former school district, which is in Bolivar County, spurred the move from the 1A program to the 3A Tigers.

“I’m going to step out on faith and hope the Lord works everything out,” Davis said.

Davis has been a proven leader and winner since he took over the Hawks program back in 1999, a year that saw the team go to the quarterfinals in the playoffs.

“We won numerous division tournaments and division titles,” he said.

Davis built the Shaw team into a basketball powerhouse in 1A, eventually winning his first state championship in 2014. The team followed with another title in 2015.

The Hawks were state runners-up in 2017, and the team made it to the final four again in 2020.

Davis said that his Hawks have not had the chance to play the Tigers over the years, but he is familiar with the area and the program.

“I’ve heard they have been knocking at the door for years, and I feel like by putting God first, we can go ahead and cross over and get things done,” Davis said.

Davis, who has faced many challenges over the years, says he is not too worried about making the jump from 1A to 3A.

“It’s going to be a bigger challenge, but I’m up for the challenge,” he said.